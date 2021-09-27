"We think we know our planet, but there is still a secret world to be discovered."

Disney+ has revealed the first official trailer for their upcoming six-part original series Welcome to Earth, hosted by Will Smith. This December, National Geographic will take audiences on an unforgettable and visually stunning journey, as Will Smith goes on a once-in-a-lifetime adventure around the world to explore the Earth's greatest wonders and reveal its most hidden secrets.

Will won't be out there exploring the world on his own, he will be guided by an elite team of explorers who will help him get up close and personal with some of the most thrilling spectacles on the planet — from volcanoes that roar in silence to deserts that move beyond our perception to animal swarms with minds of their own.

The top-of-class adventurers leading Will through these incredible experiences include marine biologist and National Geographic Explorer Diva Amon, polar expeditionist Dwayne Fields, engineer and National Geographic Explorer Albert Lin, National Geographic Photographer Cristina Mittermeier, and mountaineer Erik Weihenmayer. Combining breathtaking cinematography with Will’s boundless curiosity and enthusiasm, the epic series is an exciting, multisensory ride through Earth’s most mind-bending portals.

Welcome to Earth is produced by Nutopia, Protozoa Pictures, and Westbrooke Studios for National Geographic. Jane Root and Petter Lovering are executive producing for Nutopia, with Graham Booth co-executive producing and directing the series. Visionary filmmaker and Academy Award-nominee Darren Aronofsky is executive producing with Ari Handel for Protozoa. In addition to acting as the host, Will Smith is executive producing with Terence Carter, James Lassiter, and Miguel Melendez for Westbrook. Matt Renner and Chris L. Kugelman serve as executive producers for National Geographic. The series’ music is composed by Daniel Pemberton, who recently put his talents to use on the award-nominated Trial of The Chicago 7.

The series premieres this December on Disney+. Check out the trailer below:

