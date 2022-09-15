It might be arguable, but many believe that mockumentaries are one of the most fun narrative styles for sitcoms. The Office proved that for a decade and beyond that. Fox’s latest sitcom, Welcome to Flatch, seems to be following suit, and who knows, it might end up becoming as popular. Because the after the success of its first season, the second season is all set to release, and fans are hoping that it goes a long way.

Premiered in March 2022, Welcome to Flatch is a fun-filled comedy series done in a documentary style, where a filming team goes around the titular small town in Ohio (don’t Google it, because it’s not real), documenting the lives of its residents. The town seems to be packed with intriguing and quirky personalities, of which two people Kelly Mallett and her cousin and best friend, Shrub Mallet, seem to be at the forefront of all action, and on screen.

The sitcom comes from the executive producers of The Office and Sex and the City and is based on the British series This Country created by Daisy May Cooper and Charlie Cooper. Welcome to Flatch is created by Emmy-winner, Jenny Bicks, who also serves as one of the executive producers on the show, along with Paul Feig, Angie Stephenson, Daisy May Cooper, and Charlie Cooper.

If you haven’t had a chance to catch up on this series, then it might be a good time to get updated ahead of its release this September. Here’s a detailed guide on the release date, trailer, plot, cast and characters, and other details of Welcome to Flatch Season 2.

Image via Fox

Related:'Becky 2' Wraps Filming With Seann William Scott and Lulu Wilson

Welcome to Flatch Season 2 is premiering on Thursday, September 29, 2022, on FOX. It might also be available to stream on Hulu on the same day since the first season is already streaming on Hulu.

How Many Episodes Are There in Welcome to Flatch Season 2?

Image via Fox

At the moment, there’s no information on the episodes of the second season of Welcome to Flatch Season 2. However, if Season 1 of the series is any indicator, it might have a similar number of episodes. The first season had 14 episodes, each running for about 30 minutes, which seems about perfect for binging a mockumentary.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on episodes of Welcome to Flatch Season 2.

Watch the Welcome to Flatch Season 2 Trailer

Fans might be disappointed here since there is no trailer released for Welcome to Flatch Season 2. It’s possible that the network might release the official trailer soon. Or not. In that case, it will probably be a nice surprise to directly catch the show when it releases. In either case, watch this space. And meanwhile, for those who haven’t seen this show, here’s the trailer for the first season to get you intrigued.

Watch it here.

Who Is in the Welcome to Flatch Season 2 Cast?

Image via Fox

The cast of Welcome to Flatch is another great factor that makes this series quite fun and interesting. Chelsea Holmes (The Megan Stalter Show) and Sam Straley (The Kids Are Alright) headline the cast as cousins and best friends, Kelly and Shrub. The ensemble cast also includes Seann William Scott (American Pie), Justin Linville (Rushed), Taylor Ortega (Kim Possible), Krystal Smith, and Aya Cash (The Boys), in major roles.

William Tokarsky (Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell), Desmin Borges (Living with Yourself), Karen Huie (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Jason MacDonald (Sweet Magnolias), Erin Bowles (Gaslit), Troy Hammond (Another Man's Treasure), Kyle Selig (Madam Secretary), and Sheila M. O'Rear (The Black Phone) also join the cast in recurring roles, among others.

As the main characters, Holmes stars as Kelly Mallet, an aspiring influencer, Straley as Lloyd "Shrub" Mallet, Linville as Mickey St. Jean, Ortega as Nadine Garcia-Parney, Smith as Mandy "Big Mandy" Matthews, Cash as Cheryl Peterson, and Scott as Joseph "Father Joe" Binghoffer.

Starting from season 2, Jaime Pressly (Mom) will also join the main cast of the series as Barb Flatch, a former resident of the town who is returning after a messy divorce and will probably bring in some of her glamorous vibes to the simplistic community.

In recurring characters, Tokarsky features as Len, Borges as Jimmy Jameson, MacDonald as Bobby Mallet, Bowles as Beth, Huie as June, O'Rear as Leotha, Hammond as Blind Billy, and Selig as Dylan Parney.

Related:‘Ghosts’ Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot Details, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far

What Is Welcome to Flatch Season 2’s Story?

Image via FOX

The premise of Welcome to Flatch is very simple. A documentary film crew is working on the lives of people in small-town America. And they land at Flatch, in Ohio. It’s a pretty decent-looking, peaceful place, and you might want to stay there if you could find decent-looking accommodation. However, Flatch seems to be filled with a bunch of eccentric but fun people. The crew starts following a group of young adults to see how they live and what they do around the town. The documentary explores their dreams, ambitions, problems, day-to-day lives, how they are at home and outside, events, as well as that of their neighbors, families, friends, and the works. However, the focus of the film appears to be on cousins Kelly and Shrub, and their peculiar whatnots.

Season 1 sets the foundation of the story and the townsfolk, digging into each character and what they are up to, which is a lot; and you can find it all out as and when you watch the show. The highlight of the first season is the local annual Scarecrow Festival where Kelly and Shrub compete. There are also the storylines of the local minister, Father Joe who mentors and guides the cousins, his girlfriend, Cheryl, who is the editor of The Flatch Patriot, the local newspaper, and so on. The first season ended with Episode 14, Merry Flatchmas, revolving around the town’s Christmas celebration. Kelly’s dad put her in charge of the festivities and as you would expect, it doesn’t really end up well.

Welcome to Flatch Season 2 will pick up right from where the previous season ended. But since it’s a documentary-style narrative, it might just begin like a new day with new events but old faces