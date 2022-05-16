It looks like there's more Flatch in store for Fox, as the network has just announced their comedy series Welcome to Flatch has been renewed for a second season, according to a Deadline report. The news comes as a surprise to many considering the stagnant ratings for the series over the course of its first season. However, according to the Deadline report, there might be plans for new cast additions in the second season.

Welcome to Flatch is based on a British series called This Country, a mockumentary-style comedy that follows two cousins living in a small town. Welcome to Flatch similarly follows the lives of several citizens in a small town, this time in Ohio. The Fox adaptation was created by Paul Feig and Jenny Bicks. Feig has previously directed episodes of Arrested Development for FOX. He has also worked on the mockumentary series The Office.

Welcome to Flatch originally premiered on FOX on March 17, 2022. The series aired linearly on the network while also releasing the first seven episodes of the series on Hulu. Of the decision to add the initial episodes to streaming, Feig told Deadline, "[t]o come up with this idea for a network show is unheard of. People don’t latch on to a show until they can binge it."

It seems like FOX is wholly behind the series as well, and is hoping that its dedication to the creative growth of the series will pay off. Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier has backed up the show, calling the series showrunners Bicks and Feig “incredible” partners, according to Deadline.

Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment at FOX added said of the network's decision, "[w]e decided to do what you always ask us to do, focus on the passion projects." He added that they "...see great promise in the show."

Welcome to Flatch stars the early-2000s raunch-comedy legend Seann William Scott as Joseph "Father Joe" Binghoffer, along with Sam Straley as Lloyd "Shrub" Mallet, Holmes, Justin Linville, and Taylor Ortega among others. The first season of the series was met with mixed reviews overall, however, several critics did note that the series held a charm that could be developed over time. And it looks like FOX is committed to developing the series, no doubt hoping that Feig and Bicks can capitalize on what does work for the show.

And this effort is certainly not impossible. Series such as Parks and Recreation, The Office, and Community, which all had a similarly rough-around-the-edges first season, have been able to develop into beloved and distinctive series in their own right.

No release date for the second season has yet been announced.

