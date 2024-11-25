Welcome to Plathville brought fans into the lives of the Plath family and now Lydia Plath is sharing a bit more of it with fans on her social media account. She shared with them all that she is now embarking on a new relationship! Plath shared on Instagram that she was now in a relationship with Zac Wyse. Plath, who turned 20 this year, teased her relationship with Wyse previously on National Boyfriend Day when she posted a picture of just their hands and wrote "You’re a blessing from the Lord and have brought so much joy to my life! I can’t wait to see what the future holds!"

In the reality star's longer post, posted a month and a half later, she wrote a loving caption to Wyse and shared more of the same photo shoot from her National Boyfriend Day post. “Words can’t describe how grateful I am the Lord has brought you into my life!,” Plath wrote in the caption. She went ont to talk about how supportive Wyse is for her and how much she loves embarking on this journey with him. “You never cease to amaze me with the adventures we go on, supporting me in every high and low, and overflowing every moment with joy as we pursue the Lord together."

Wyse also posted an Instagram post with Plath, sharing pictures of the couple outside of their photo shoot, and writing "ife is full of adventures but I can’t help but want to spend the rest of them with you! So grateful for what the Lord has given me." Many online thought that this was an engagement announcement from both of them but was just the two announcing their relationship.

Fans Are Happy for Lydia Plath's New Relationship

One of the comments on Plath's post hoped that Wyse was everything that Plath had been looking for and more. One fan wrote "Does he walk barefoot outside with you? HE BETTER! You deserve a nice man Lydia. Remember to only listen to each other when it comes to relationship advice! God bless ya." Another fan wrote on Wyse's post to take care of Plath. "Man of God, take very good care of this diamond that God entrusted to you, Lydia is a very precious woman before the eternal Father and our eyes too! Always keep walking along these paths of God with her. Congratulations to the couple." The announcement of her relationship comes after her parents, Kim Plath and Barry Plath filed for divorce. Lydia is the fifth child of her parents' 10 children.

Welcome to Plathville can be streamed on Discovery+.

