The Plath family have been welcoming viewers into their world on the reality series Welcome to Plathville for six seasons on TLC. The conservative family from a rural area near Cairo, Georgia gained renown as a traveling family band, with Barry Plath and Kim Plath at the head of their family of nine children. The family was raised sheltered from many of the pop-cultural influences of modern society, like the Marvel franchise, athletes and celebrity culture, or anything seen on TV. But the Plaths became a pop-culture fascination themselves when their reality TV series premiered on TLC in November 2019.

Over the years, the family has shared their ups and downs on the series. In a refreshing contrast to overproduced reality programs like The Kardashians, the Plath family's confessional interviews are filled with authenticity and frankness as they open their lives to be shared on reality TV. One point of contention in recent seasons has been Micah Plath having an off-camera girlfriend who has been unwilling to appear on camera for the year that the couple has been together. That is, until the most recent episode, when Vanessa Peters finally decided to appear on camera and speak publicly about her relationship with Micah.

Micah and Vanessa Make Their Public Debut

In the most recent episode of Welcome to Plathville, the producers spoke with Micah about his off-camera relationship. When they asked Micah about Vanessa, he replied that she was not someone who liked to be in the public eye, noting she would "rather keep her peace" than step into the spotlight. The family competed in their first-ever Spartan Race together this week, and Micah did note that it would have been nice to have Vanessa there to cheer the family on and be involved. She had refused, however, noting that the family would be posting on social media, and she was sure to be caught in the background. Rather than risk being exposed online, Vanessa opted not to attend.

Then, surprisingly, the camera-shy beauty made the decision to finally appear in the series. As producers interviewed Micah in his living room, he was speaking about his relationship with Vanessa, when suddenly, viewers heard her speaking from another room. She laughingly told Micah she could hear every word he was saying. She popped her head into the living room, and then joined Micah on the couch to do their first-ever shared confessional interview.

Vanessa explained her reasoning about why she had avoided being on camera, claiming to be the kind of person who likes to stay out of the limelight, from a social habit of preferring to listen in on conversations rather than jumping in. Missing the Spartan Race made her finally have a change of heart, as she regretted missing the opportunity to bond more with the family. And since so many of the Plath family's special moments are on camera, the only option to do so was to join the reality TV family on their series. Vanessa observed that, while her refusal to appear on camera was not a point of contention in the relationship, it certainly had been a topic of conversation for a while. Meanwhile, Micah beamed at his girlfriend as she spoke about joining the family.

When describing their relationship, Micah claimed the couple were "basically married," since they were living together and shared three dogs. When the producers followed up on that comment, asking if marriage was in their future, the couple locked eyes and seemingly lost their words, blushing as they admitted they did not know what to say at the moment. Micah finally offered a response of "no comment" for now, implying there is a plan in the works for their future. Viewers will just have to watch the rest of the season to find out what the plan to take their relationship to the "next level" might be.

