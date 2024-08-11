The Big Picture Ethan Plath struggles to move on from ex-wife Olivia post-divorce, causing tension.

It looks like Ethan Plath still hasn’t gotten over his ex-wife, Olivia Plath, even months after their separation. The Welcome to Plathville stars officially filed for divorce in February 2024 after five years of marriage. The two had been living separately for a while before deciding to formally call it quits. However, while Olivia Plath has expressed wanting to move on, her former husband is having a hard time letting go of the past.

During Welcome to Plathville Season 6, Episode 4, which aired on August 6, 2024, Olivia Plath opened up about how difficult the separation had been. The episode showed the reality star moving things out of her shared apartment with her ex-husband. During the trip, Plath tried to get her former partner to sign the divorce papers. But he refused to do so in an attempt to reconcile their marriage.

Olivia Plath shared that while she wants all of this to end as soon as possible, her ex-husband still texts her every few weeks to let her know that he misses her. “I never know what to say,” added the TLC star while sharing her frustration about Ethan Plath’s refusal to accept the situation for what it is. On the other hand, she also admitted that it’s been hard for her to see how heartbroken her ex-husband is.

Ethan and Olivia Plath Are On Different Pages About The Split

In the same episode, Olivia Plath voiced her concerns about her estranged husband prolonging the divorce proceedings in an attempt to get back with her. During the Welcome to Plathville Season 6 premiere, which aired on July 16, 2024, the audience witnessed how tense things really are between the former reality couple. At one point in the episode, Ethan Plath confessed that he wasn’t able to accept the divorce and asked his ex-wife if they could just make things work.

During Season 6, Episode 4, Ethan Plath went out to a bar with his sister Moriah Plath and admitted that it was overwhelming for him to even think about being with someone else. In his exact words, “I knew with Olivia, if I were to meet anybody, anybody that I can think of, throw in the mix with when I met Olivia, I would have still picked Olivia.” He did reveal that as tough as it was for him to deal with all of this, he is going to sign the divorce papers soon.

On the other hand, Olivia Plath has already moved on! As reported by US Weekly, the reality star is reportedly seeing someone new. According to Plath, her current partner is “an amazing guy” and the two met when she “was least expecting it.” She also added that the fans will get a glimpse of her new beau during Welcome to Plathville Season 6. However, she clarified that for the most part, she is planning on keeping her new relationship away from the public eye.

Welcome to Plathville Season 6 is currently airing every Tuesday at 10 PM on TLC. Previous seasons of the show are available to stream on TLC GO.

