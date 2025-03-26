Welcome to Plathville star Olivia Plath is no stranger to revealing how liberating her separation from her ex-husband has been. Recently, she took to Instagram to celebrate two years since beginning her divorce process from Ethan Plath, and shed new light on the complex realities of their relationship both on and off camera for her followers.

In a multi-slide post of 9 images filled with personal reflections, Olivia candidly acknowledged that while her marriage was televised, viewers did not witness the full scope of what transpired “behind closed doors.” She pointed out that in every relationship, certain “systems, networks or individuals” could potentially conceal problematic behavior, and that ends up preventing the whole truth from emerging. Olivia Plath also revealed that despite certain legal agreements, including NDAs, limiting the extent to which she can discuss specific incidents, she’s so happy to have been able to share her story and connect with so many women all over the world who have found her story empowering.

In her post, Olivia also addressed the barrage of negative comments she has faced over the years — from accusations that she fabricated stories of domestic abuse, to hateful remarks urging her to harm herself. She framed these messages as emblematic of a deeper, systemic misogyny, noting that “women will never be good enough victims for the public.” On the other end of the spectrum, Plath made sure to give a shoutout to the women who have benefitted from her story and have been there for her. At the end of the carousel, two images show the encouraging messages she’s received from women all over the world!

Olivia Plath Hasn’t Really Shared What This “Domestic Violence” Exactly Was

In her tirade, Plath went on to bash the fans of the Plath family and said that they “believe I would make up allegations and lie about DV [domestic violence].” However, it’s not yet clear exactly what she’s referring to by domestic violence. She has, however, previously, in a comment response to a fan back in November 2024, revealed that Ethan once threatened her with “gun violence for choosing” different political views.

In 2018, Ethan Plath and Olivia Marie Meggs married in a private ceremony after courting in their conservative Christian community. The two of them appeared on TLC’s show the next year and were seen navigating disagreements over family boundaries, politics, religion, etc., from the get-go. By 2021, rumors swirled about marital struggles when the show revealed deep-rooted communication issues between the two of them. During that period, Olivia publicly expressed her dissatisfaction, hinting they might separate. Two years later, in 2023, Olivia confirmed she had officially begun the divorce process and it got administratively completed in April 2024.

Welcome to Plathville Season 6 ended back in October 2024, and there has been no update about the show’s cancellation or renewal for Season 7. All six seasons of the show are available to stream on Hulu.