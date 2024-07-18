The Big Picture Olivia Plath is embracing her new life post-divorce and is ready to find love again.

Despite facing criticism, Plath is unapologetic about her love life choices.

Plath's new relationship brings healing and fun, but she navigates challenges due to her Christian upbringing.

Welcome to Plathville star Olivia Plath is more than ready to move on from her divorce with ex-husband Ethan Plath. During the Season 6 premiere of the TLC series on July 16, 2024, the couple was seen navigating their split after 5 years of marriage. However, during this rough time, Olivia Plath decides to “have fun” as she begins looking for love once again.

Ahead of Season 6, the reality star also took to Instagram to respond to people who have a problem with her current love life. She referred to the haters as “Kims and Karens,” adding how they had a problem with the hickeys she had recently been sporting. While a lot of people in the comments blasted Plath for being “classless” and “immature”, Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney was all in for the hickeys! Maloney wrote, “HUGE fan of hickeys!,” letting everyone know that she’s on Plath’s side!

Welcome to Plathville Season 6 premiere showed Ethan Plath struggling to accept that their marriage was really over. His ex-wife, on the other hand, seemed ready to move forward in her life. According to Plath, she gave her marriage an honest shot and now, she knows that it was never going to work out. However, the revelation didn’t come without a few tears on her part.

Olivia Plath Officially Has a New Man in Her Life

In an interview with Parade, Olivia Plath officially spilled the beans on her relationship status. The reality star talked about being a newly divorced woman and settling into their new life in Los Angeles. That’s when she confirmed fans’ suspicions and revealed that she is dating a new man, adding that she couldn’t be happier! Plath talked about her new flame in the following words:

“I have met someone and I am dating, if you can't tell from my smile. It has just been such a healing experience and just such a fun experience."

Olivia Plath Has Not Revealed New Boyfriend

While she has chosen to keep her new boyfriend’s identity a secret, that hasn’t stopped Plath from sharing a few photos of the two of them on her Instagram. However, getting to this point wasn’t easy for the reality star. In the same interview, she talked about the time she tried speed-dating and realized that the bar for dating had fallen “below the floor.”

However, Plath revealed that in the process of dating after her divorce, she had discovered a couple of her own issues. The reality star confessed that she “grew up in purity culture” and married the first boy she had ever held hands with. So, moving on from that has been tough for her, especially because of the shame attached to divorce due to her fundamentalist Christian upbringing.

Welcome to Plathville Season 6 is currently airing every Tuesday at 10 PM on TLC. Previous seasons of the show are available to stream on Hulu.

