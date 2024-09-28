The family feud is heating up again on Welcome to Plathville. Olivia Plath and her ex-husband Ethan Plath continue to film the family series, although the divide between them often means the show touches on the ways their lives are only intertwined through family connections. The series now features Olivia's new path in life as she continues to experiment with whatever was once restricted to her due to her fundamentalist upbringing, while her ex-husband, whose name she insists on keeping, continues to film with his family.

Each episode of Season 6 reveals a little bit more about what the future of the series will look like. After initially struggling to adjust to life as a single man, Ethan is slowly beginning to enter the dating world, Olivia is jumping head first into a new relationship (too soon if Olivia's sister's concerns are anything to go by), and the rest of the family continues to adjust to their new, less strict, lifestyles.

The pool of characters in Welcome to Plathville is so deep, and each Plath family member has an intriguing story line going on in Season 6. Kim Plath and Barry Plath continue to grin and bear it through their interactions together as they co-parent their younger children after their separation, while their divorce remains unsettled. Micah Plath teased viewers by moving in with a mysterious girlfriend, who very demurely refused to be on camera at the beginning of the season.

Now that the season is midway through, Veronica Peters has reversed course, laughingly joining Micah on camera to explain she felt not filming the series was causing a gap to form between her and the Plath family. Veronica wanted to jump into the process with both feet to get closer to her new potential in-laws, and now that she is filming, she has become quite vocal about one cast member in particular.

Veronica Peters Fans the Flames in the Plath Family Feud

Close

In a recent episode of Welcome to Plathville, Barry revealed that he had been bonding with Micah's new girlfriend by discussing a "common experience," admitting they had both been through times with a narcissist in their lives. Typical for Barry, he left someone else to say the bad part out loud, keeping his hands clean in the feud between the Plaths and Olivia, while still getting his message across. Where Barry stayed vague on the subject, when asked by producers about the conversation, Veronica was shockingly forthcoming: "So, Olivia is definitely the narcissist Barry and I were talking about."

Veronica then shrugged, saying "Sorry girl, call it like I see it, sort of?" The "sort of" speaks volumes, because her experience with Olivia seemed limited to having been ignored by her once at a social gathering, whatever she may have witnessed by watching the show's previous seasons, and the harsh lens through which Barry views his ex-daughter-in-law. Having such a firm and vocal opinion of someone they don't really know often comes back to haunt newbie reality stars later, and it is almost understandable why some viewers have reacted to Veronica as someone who is using the family for clout, just there to stir up drama.

Olivia did not immediately respond to the incident in the media. But, in a recent Instagram post, she addressed Veronica's comments by responding to a fan question. Olivia remarked on the way she had been framed as "the bad guy" by the Plath camp, although not naming anyone specific when she observed, "You're always going to be the bad guy in someone's story." Olivia then made a comment that people should just focus on themselves and try to be a good person and be comfortable letting people "think what they want."

Her final observation on the subject, however, is slightly more cutting: "That being said, I feel like calling someone a "narcissist" on television when you've never met them and don't know them is uncalled for." Olivia then discouraged the practice of "armchair therapists," while acknowledging that Veronica was in a position to simply go along with the Plath family's negative depiction of her, just to "get along."

Welcome to Plathville airs every Tuesday on TLC in the U.S. Previous episodes can be streamed on Max.

Welcome To Plathville Welcome to Plathville is a reality TV show that follows the lives of the Plath family, who live on a rural farm in Georgia. The ultra-conservative family, led by parents Kim and Barry Plath, navigate the challenges of modern life while adhering to their strict values. Release Date November 5, 2019 Cast Barry Plath , Kim Plath , Ethan Plath , Olivia Plath , Micah Plath , Moriah Plath , Nathan Meggs , Lydia Meggs Main Genre Reality Seasons 6 Streaming Service(s) Hulu , HBO Max Directors Deborah Ridpath Expand

Watch on Max