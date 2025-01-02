Welcome to Plathville star Ethan Plath is going public with his new girlfriend! The news comes after the reality star finalized his divorce with Olivia Plath back in April 2024. The former couple were married for five years and their fallout was a huge part of the storyline during Welcome to Plathville Season 6. While Olivia Plath has been candid about dating other people following the divorce, her former husband was a little hesitant to move on — until now!

Ethan Plath kicked off 2025 by sharing a series of photos of himself and his new beau on Instagram. In the caption, he wrote: “Proud to introduce my sweet girlfriend!” The reality star gushed over his new partner’s kindness and patience and shared that he was looking forward to the new year. While the TLC star chose not to reveal his girlfriend’s identity, the photos prove that they have been spending plenty of quality time together.

Olivia Path, on the other hand, shared a New Year’s Instagram post of her own where she recapped everything she has achieved. The professional photographer shared that she took 61 flights, visited 11 countries, and worked for over 74 clients in 2024. However, the reality TV star shared that she also learned to sit with “stillness, grief and uncomfortability.” She concluded that while 2024 started with her trying to “survive,” she came closer to “thriving” by the end of it. However, fans were quick to notice that there was no mention of her new boyfriend, Brendan, in the post.

‘Welcome to Plathville’ Star Lydia Plath Is Engaged

Ethan and Olivia Plath’s marriage might be over, but the wedding bells are ringing for Welcome to Plathville star Lydia Plath. The reality star debuted her relationship with Zac Wyse On Instagram in October 2024. A little over a month later, Wsye proposed to Plath and she said yes. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Plath shared that the moment Wyse got down on one knee was extremely emotional and she was overwhelmed with joy.

The TLC star also shared pictures from the proposal on Instagram with the caption: “A million reasons to say YES to the love of my life.” Plath went on to share how patient and caring her fiancé had been not just with her, but with her friends and family too. She called Wyse a gift from the Lord and expressed that she couldn’t wait to spend her life with him.

The engagement photos feature Plath wearing a red dress as she shows off her diamond ring to the camera. Wyse, on the other hand, sported a navy suit with a maroon tie. Wyse also took to Instagram to share photos from the happy occasion and referred to Plath as the love of his life. “You make me better in ways I never knew possible,” added Wyse while confessing that his fiancé pushes him closer to the Lord every day. Welcome to Plathville is yet to be renewed for Season 7. Previous seasons of the show are available to stream on Discovery+

