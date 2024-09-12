When Welcome to Plathville first appeared on TLC in 2019, the series had a veneer on the surface of following the network's tradition of documenting the lives of a wholesome conservative Christian family. The Plaths nine children were raised by being home-schooled on a farm in rural Georgia with limited access to much of what the modern world has to offer. With its initial emphasis on how united and devout the anachronistic blonde-haired blue-eyed Plath family was, happily singing Christian songs in their family band, the show was clearly geared toward a white conservative audience. In this way, it is similar to the Duggar family on the TLC series 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On. The large draw to the series is witnessing these devout children transition into adulthood and confront the reality that much of the world does not live the way they were raised.

Considering the devout veneer the family initially upheld, and the journey the Plaths have undergone since the first season aired, it is surprising they are still filming together. Right from the start of the first season, the wholesome look was at the forefront of the series, with an emphasis on the Plath family's charming rejection of many aspects of modern society, like soda pop, electronics, contemporary music and television, plus the Marvel franchise. The nine Plath siblings, all blue-eyed blondes who seem to be attracted to individuals of a similar demographic, presented themselves as the smiling, "shiny happy people" that many branches of deeply conservative fundamentalist Christianity portray themselves as. But pretty early in Welcome to Plathville, the veneer started to show cracks. More than anything, the series is about the fractures that fundamental religious teachings create in families that are unwilling to bend when faced with accommodating modern social norms and a family member's changing values.

Ethan Plath's marriage to Olivia Plath has been a central storyline in the series. As the young couple have grown into their independent adult selves, they have faced many hurdles that come when attempting to break with the fundamentalist values in which they were both raised. Then second-eldest brother Micah Plath and second-eldest daughter Moriah Plath have also been rebelling from their sheltered upbringing in their own ways, while occasionally swinging back to their conservative values as they make their way in the modern world as young reality stars. The Plath parents, Barry Plath and Kim Plath, portray a superficial nicety in every scene, but demonstrate a ramrod Christian sternness below that surface, which keeps their many younger daughters in line as the family adjusts to each new norm. Now in its sixth season, the series has reached unmissable status.

Olivia's Boundaries Were a Problem From the Start

Olivia married into the Plath family as a young twenty-year-old bride. As the series was kicking off, her and Ethan's relationship, plus her growing feud with her newly minted mother-in-law, immediately switched the tone of the series from wholesome conservative values to something different. Olivia's rebellion included encouraging the younger children to experience the world and make decisions for themselves, attempting to lead her conservatively raised husband towards a more modern and liberal relationship, as she herself was growing and learning about a world where she had more rights and freedoms than she was raised to believe. Olivia established firm boundaries with her mother-in-law, after feeling rejected by her own family for breaking with the submissive role she was meant to fill as a young fundamental Christian girl.

By introducing the Plath children to a more modern way to live, Olivia sets the series on its current trajectory. When Moriah and Micah wanted to explore the world as teenagers and young adults, Olivia, a wedding photographer who had more experience with modern technology and travel, encouraged and enabled the Plaths to venture off the farm. She took a teenage Moriah with her as an assistant on a photo-shoot in Los Angeles, opening her mind to the possibilities of a modern life. When Moriah wanted to move out, she joined Olivia and Ethan in moving to Tampa, Florida in a bid to gain independence from her parents. At this time, Micah decided to move by himself to Los Angeles, to pursue a modeling career. These adventures were a far cry from the life the Plath children had been raised to expect, especially young Mariah, who was rebelling against her conservative upbringing in as many ways as she could find.

The Plath Family Looks Very Different Now

At the start of the series, the Plaths were still living together on the farm, where they often walked around barefoot, some reading scriptures, or playing chase, or herding cattle and performing other farm chores. From what is shown in the series, there wasn't much interaction with others outside the farm, other than Ethan and Olivia dropping by every once in a while. Then, once Moriah and Micah moved off the farm, the family downsized to a smaller home closer to where the older siblings had settled. Now in Season 6, the majority of the Plaths are living under separate roofs, while Kim and the younger Plath daughters are living on a houseboat while spending time at her new boyfriend's property. The last five years have brought significant and lasting change for the Plath family, who were once so united in the conviction that their fundamentalist way of life on the farm was the correct approach to living.

Now in Season 6, Olivia and Ethan are navigating their touchy divorce. Ethan gave Olivia a list of required changes that he needed from her in order to keep working on their marriage, including a return to the conservative restrictions from her fundamentalist upbringing. When talking to Olivia about the end of their relationship, Ethan even went so far as to tell her to get back in the kitchen, asking her with venom "when was the last time you cooked a meal?" Ethan's demand to return to a more traditional marriage, where his bride is meant to essentially "keep sweet, pray, and obey," to borrow a phrase from another fundamentalist group, pushed Olivia far enough to say that she could not see a future for their relationship any longer. The couple navigating this difficult time on camera is a part of why the series has reached unmissable status.

It also seems that once Olivia and Ethan began to entertain the idea of separating, the conservative facade no longer worked for Kim any longer. Suddenly, and shockingly, Kim announced in Season 5 that she wanted to divorce Barry. She claimed to have been unhappy and unloved, and no longer found their marriage tolerable. It appears Kim saw Olivia modeling an independent life for her daughter Moriah, and took inspiration to make her own leap back to a life outside the restrictions of a fundamental conservative relationship. The shifting dynamics in the Plath family, including the ongoing ruptures between Olivia, Ethan, Kim, and Barry, are a fascinating example of a conservative family learning to negotiate tough times brought on by a more worldly approach to life.

All the Plaths Have Interesting Things Going On

Image via TCL

Moriah and Lydia are now both pursuing singing careers, but on very different paths. The younger girls are getting closer to the age viewers first saw Moriah on screen, in her teeny-tiny denim cutoffs, her personal rebellion against the controlling puritanical constrictions of the family's religious upbringing. The younger girls are allowed to pierce their ears, choose their outfits and care about fashion, with Kim admitting the divorce allowed her to enable "more freedom of expression." She also credited Moriah for showing her that she could relax these strictures and still know that her daughters would turn out fine.

Young Isaac Plath grew up on the series, and is now preparing to be the first Plath to pursue a four-year degree as a step towards flight school. Already, with the relaxed stance the Plath parents have finally allowed for the younger children, Isaac has grown into a confident young man. It will be so interesting to see what perspective a higher education will provide for him and how it will change the young man as he looks back on his upbringing once he establishes independence from his family for the first time. The family has endless points of entry for its intended conservative Christian audience, but also the family's fascinating ever-shifting relationship with their strict upbringing in the face of modern life's temptations and pressures is alluring for anyone interested in reality TV.

Season 6 Is Now Unmissable

With Season 6 now airing on TLC, Welcome to Plathville is now unmissable. Micah's elusive new girlfriend has just appeared on the series for the first time, so viewers will now get to see their dynamic in real time, rather than just hear the rosy perspective Micah offers in his confessionals. The season started with Micah's best friend sharing his uncertainty about the relationship after witnessing the couple in a tiff, a story which was a stark contrast to the bright and bubbly depiction of the relationship the series has offered so far. Kim and Barry are still navigating their divorce, and Barry's plan to string the proceedings along is an obvious ploy to make everything as expensive and difficult as possible for his ex.

And, of course, Ethan and Olivia are in the middle of their own divorce proceedings, which is heartbreaking to witness, as the couple still seem to love each other, despite the conflict of values between them. Although, in a recent episode, a psychic did predict that Olivia would need to be patient with the man in her life, because all he needed was time to mature, and that they would re-unite in two years. Reality TV producers love a psychic and usually deny any influence over how informed the mediums are about the subject's personal life, of course. Olivia jokes if you say never, then it happens, so "never say never", but also... she predicts "never" when it comes to patching things up with her increasingly conservative ex-husband. But reality TV is an interesting space, and stranger things have happened here, so future seasons of Welcome to Plathville may continue to shock audiences.

Season 6 of Welcome to Plathville is currently airing on TLC. Past seasons are available on Discovery+.

