It has been a year since the Welcome to Plathville stars Olivia Plath and Ethan Plath announced their separation and a few months since they filed for divorce. However, their divorce is slow and steady. Olivia appeared on The Sarah Fraser Show to provide an update on her divorce, and there is a small update. She reveals that she and Ethan are still married, but that would not surprise viewers who know that their divorce was “closed administratively” on April 26, as first reported by Starcasm.

The Welcome to Plathville stars have been married since 2018 after being engaged for a year, before announcing their separation in October last year on social media. Olivia and Ethan filed for divorce in February, with Olivia listed as the Petitioner and Ethan the Respondent. However, their divorce filing was closed administratively due to many issues in their filing, such as unaddressed deficiencies. Whilst discussing her divorce with Sarah Fraser, Olivia blames Ethan for the delay in their divorce and the deficiencies.

Olivia Cannot Get An Answer Out of Ethan

“He didn’t want to fill out the financial part of the paperwork,” she says. “So then I was like, well, if he’s not filling it out, I can’t fill it out. I’m not coming to court being like, yeah, I’m making all this money and he’s not making any money. We’re not, we’re not playing this game. So it got flagged by the courts that it had to be finalized and fixed. And that is where it still rests, because I cannot get an answer out of him to finally fix that.”

The current season of Welcome to Plathville features Olivia and Ethan moving on after their separation. Although Olivia has moved on, Ethan struggled to move forward. As their separation continued to play out on screen, Olivia refused to give up her Plath name on social media, angering and confusing viewers. Olivia has also been open about how her religious upbringing affected her marriage to Ethan in an episode of Welcome to Plathville.

The ‘Welcome to Plathville’ Star Plans To File For Divorce Again

Image via TLC

She stated how she was raised to believe that women were subservient to men before she realized that she could not live by those beliefs, exiting the religion. Now that she is single again, she is still carefully making connections, but there is no way back to Ethan. Despite wanting to keep hold of her name, she states that she plans to file for divorce again after moving to her new place after her lease in Los Angeles expires.

“Once I move there and settle down, and I’ve been a resident of that place for six months, I can just serve paperwork,” she says, “I don’t have to go through the whole ‘whoop-de-doo, hoop-de-doo’ of ‘Please answer my text messages. Please don’t block me. Please sign paperwork.'” Welcome to Plathville airs on TLC and can be streamed on Max

