Amazon Unveils Four New ‘Welcome to the Blumhouse’ Movies Coming in 2021

Blumhouse Television and Amazon Prime Video have announced the four new Welcome to the Blumhouse movies that will be coming to the streaming service in 2021.

The second wave of genre films includes The Manor from writer-director Axelle Carolyn, Black as Night from director Maritte Lee Go, Madres from Ryan Zaragoza, and Bingo from director Gigi Saul Guerrero.

The Welcome to the Blumhouse program aims to highlight female and emerging filmmakers, as well as diverse casts, and the films are typically centered around unsettling themes of institutional horrors and personal phobias that tap into people’s deepest fears. These social thrillers present a distinctive vision and unique perspective, and they will launch next year on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

“Coming off the successful launch of the first four films of the program, which has surpassed our expectations, we are excited to reveal the next chapter coming in 2021,” said Jennifer Salke, who runs Amazon Studios. “The spine-tingling, edge-of-your-seat thrills continue in this next collection of titles that will surely entertain, surprise and shock our global customers.”

“We’re thrilled to see how audiences around the world have responded to the films in the Welcome to the Blumhouse slate. We couldn’t be prouder of the work of these talented filmmakers, cast and crew on all the movies, and we’re excited to introduce the next wave of films and the incredible filmmakers at their helm,” added Blumhouse Television president Jeremy Gold.

Written and directed by Axelle Carolyn, The Manor stars Barbara Hershey, Bruce Davison, Nicholas Alexander, Jill Larsen, Fran Bennett and Katie Amanda Keane. After suffering a stroke, Judith Albright (Hershey) moves into a historic nursing home, where she begins to suspect something supernatural is preying on the residents. In order to escape she’ll need to convince everyone around her that she doesn’t actually belong there after all. Jason Blum executive produced the film alongside Marci Wiseman, Lisa Bruce, Sandy King, Richard J. Bosner and Gold.

Black as Night stars Asjha Cooper, Fabrizio Guido, Craig Tate, Keith David, Mason Beauchamp, Abbie Gayle and Frankie Smith. Written by Sherman Payne, the story follows a teenage girl with self-esteem issues who finds confidence in the most unlikely way — by spending her summer battling vampires that prey on New Orleans’ disenfranchised with the help of her best friend, the boy she’s always pined for, and a peculiar rich girl. Blum, Gold, Wiseman and Bruce executive produced alongside Maggie Malina and Guy Stodel.

Written by Marcella Ochoa & Mario Miscione, Madres stars Tenoch Huerta, Ariana Guerra, Evelyn Gonzalez, Kerry Cahill and Elpidia Carrillo. The story follows a Mexican-American couple who are expecting their first child and decide to relocate to a migrant farming community in 1970’s California. When the wife begins to experience strange symptoms and terrifying visions, she tries to determine if it’s related to a legendary curse or something more nefarious. Blum, Gold, Wiseman and Bruce executive produce alongside Sanjay Sharma and Matthew Myers.

Written by Shane McKenzie & Gigi Saul Guerrero along with Perry Blackshear, Bingo is set in the barrio of Oak Springs, home to a strong and stubborn group of elderly friends who refuse to be gentrified. Their leader, Lupita, keeps them together as a community, a family. But little did they know, their beloved Bingo hall is about to be sold to a much more powerful force than money itself. Blum, Gold and Wiseman executive produced this one with Raynor Shima.

The first four Welcome to the Blumhouse films — The Lie, Black Box, Evil Eye and Nocturne — are currently available on Prime Video. The second wave of titles was announced as part of Blumfest, where the genre company also unveiled a fifth Insidious movie that you can click here to read more about.