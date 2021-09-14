October is approaching and you know it only means one thing: horror movies everywhere! For Amazon Prime Video, this also means a second run for their Jason Blum project Welcome to the Blumhouse, a collection of spine-chilling thrillers developed and produced with an eye towards original, genre storytelling. Just like last year, the idea is to release horror and thriller films exclusive to the platform throughout the month, and viewers just have to sit down and start their spooky movie night.

Last year, the Amazon Originals released through Welcome to the Blumhouse were The Lie, Black Box, Evil Eye, and Nocturne. All titles were produced by Jason Blum’s production company, Blumhouse. This year, the four new titles that have been announced will follow the same pattern, and, as you would expect, the posters reveal there’s something creepy lurking in all of them.

Bingo Hell is a horror-comedy that follows a group of senior citizens who bundle together to stop a sinister figure that threatens the residents of a low-income community. It gets more serious when the inhabitants of Oak Springs start turning up dead in bizarre ways. Bingo Hell is directed by Gigi Saul Guerrero and stars Adriana Barraza, L. Scott Caldwell, Richard Brake, and Joshua Caleb Johnson.

Described as an action-horror hybrid with a strong social conscience and a biting sense of humor, Black as Night tells the story of a teenage girl that decides to take on vampires after they start to make victims in New Orleans. She enlists the help of her friends to hatch a bold plan to infiltrate the vampire mansion, destroy their leader, and turn his fanged disciples back to their human form. Easy-breezy. Black as Night is directed by Maritte Lee Go and stars Asjha Cooper, Fabrizio Guido, Mason Beauchamp, Abbie Gayle, Craig Tate, and Keith David.

Madres follows a young Mexican couple expecting their first child in 1970s California. While the father spends most of his time away at work, the mother starts to have nightmares and ends up unveiling dark secrets from the house she’s in, and they may put her whole family’s life at risk. Madres is directed by Ryan Zarazoga and stars Tenoch Huerta, Ariana Guerra, Evelyn Gonzalez, Kerry Cahill, and Elpidia Carrillo.

The Manor goes gothic horror inside the walls of Golden Sun, an assisted living facility that goes from precious to scary when its residents begin to die mysteriously. One resident, in particular, starts to have nightmares and suspects a malevolent force is acting upon the manor, but her opinions are taken as a sign of dementia by everyone else. The Manor is written and directed by Axelle Carolyn and stars Barbara Hershey, Bruce Davison, Nicholas Alexander, Jill Larsen, Fran Bennett, and Katie Amanda Keane.

Bingo Hell and Black as Night will be released on Amazon Prime Video on October 1. Madres and The Manor are set to premiere a week later, on October 8. You can check out the spooky posters below:

