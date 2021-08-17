Amazon has announced that a new slate of Welcome to the Blumhouse movies will be arriving on Prime Video this October. Welcome to the Blumhouse is essentially a platform for new and predominantly female directors who are collaborating with both well-established actors and newcomers to showcase unique and diverse storytelling.

The exclusive installment that is set to hit Amazon Prime Video will be comprised of Bingo Hell, Black as Night, Madres, and The Manor — all of which are produced by Blumhouse Television alongside Amazon Studios. Bingo Hell and Black as Night will be released on October 1 and Madres and The Manor will be released on October 8.

Bingo Hell, a thriller in which a feisty senior citizen fights to protect her beloved neighborhood from an evil force that’s taken over the local bingo hall and is killing the residents in gruesome ways, was directed by Gigi Saul Guerrero and stars Adriana Barraza, L. Scott Caldwell, Richard Brake and Joshua Caleb Johnson. See the official short synopsis below:

When a sinister figure threatens the residents of a low-income community, a feisty senior citizen tries to stop him in Bingo Hell, a wickedly original horror movie with a fiendishly funny twist. After 60-something neighborhood activist Lupita (Adriana Barraza) discovers that her beloved local bingo hall has been taken over by a mysterious businessman named Mr. Big (Richard Brake), she rallies her elderly friends to fight back against the enigmatic entrepreneur. But when her longtime neighbors begin turning up dead under grisly circumstances, Lupita suddenly discovers that gentrification is the least of her problems. Something terrifying has made itself at home in the quiet barrio of Oak Springs, and with each new cry of “Bingo!” another victim falls prey to its diabolical presence. As the cash prizes increase and the body count steadily rises, Lupita must face the frightening realization that this game is truly winner-takes-all.

Black as Night features a teenage girl driven by revenge who, alongside her trusted friends, spends her summer battling vampires terrorizing her city of New Orleans. Directed by Maritte Lee Go and written by Sherman Payne, this film stars Asjha Cooper, Fabrizio Guido, Mason Beauchamp, Abbie Gayle with Craig Tate, and Keith David:

A resourceful teenage girl leaves childhood behind when she battles a group of deadly vampires in Black as Night, an action-horror hybrid with a strong social conscience and a biting sense of humor. Fifteen years after Hurricane Katrina ravaged New Orleans, a new threat leaves its mark on the Big Easy in the form of puncture wounds on the throats of the city’s vulnerable displaced population. When her drug-addicted mom becomes the latest victim of the undead, 15-year old Shawna (Asjha Cooper) vows to even the score. Along with three trusted friends, Shawna hatches a bold plan to infiltrate the vampire’s mansion in the historic French Quarter, destroy their leader, and turn his fanged disciples back to their human form. But killing monsters is no easy task, and soon Shawna and her crew find themselves caught in a centuries-old conflict between warring vampire factions, each fighting to claim New Orleans as their permanent home.

Madres is a film in which a Mexican-American couple, expecting their first child, move to a migrant farming community in 1970's California where strange symptoms and terrifying visions threaten their new family. The film was written by Marcella Ochoa & Mario Miscione and directed by Ryan Zaragoza. It stars Tenoch Huerta, Ariana Guerra, Evelyn Gonzalez, Kerry Cahill, and Elpidia Carrillo:

Beto (Tenoch Huerta) and Diana (Ariana Guerra), a young Mexican-American couple expecting their first child, move to a small town in 1970’s California where Beto has been offered a job managing a farm. Isolated from the community and plagued by confusing nightmares, Diana explores the rundown company ranch where they reside, finding a grisly talisman and a box containing the belongings of the previous residents. Her discoveries will lead her to a truth much stranger and more terrifying than she could have possibly imagined.

The Manor focuses on Judith Albright, who after suffering a mild stroke reluctantly moves into a historic nursing home where she becomes convinced a supernatural force is killing the residents. Written and directed by Axelle Carolyn, this film stars Barbara Hershey, Bruce Davison, Nicholas Alexander, Jill Larsen, Fran Bennett, and Katie Amanda Keane.

A malevolent force preys upon the residents of a sleepy nursing home in The Manor, a gothic tale of terror with a modern twist. When a mild stroke diminishes her ability to care for herself, Judith Albright (Barbara Hershey) moves to Golden Sun Manor, an assisted living facility with a sterling reputation. But despite the best efforts of the staff, and a budding friendship with fellow senior Roland (Bruce Davidson), strange occurrences and nightmarish visions convince Judith that a sinister presence is haunting the massive estate. As residents begin to die mysteriously, Judith’s frantic warnings are dismissed as fantasy. Even her devoted grandson Josh (Nicholas Alexander) thinks her fears are the result of dementia, not demons. With no one willing to believe her, Judith must either escape the confines of the manor, or fall victim to the evil that dwells within it.

Catch these Prime Video exclusives from Welcome to the Blumhouse in early October. Bingo Hell and Black as Night will be released on October 1, with Madres and The Manor following on October 8.

