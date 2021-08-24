Vampires, elderly ladies, precocious teens and isolated immigrants; there's something for everyone.

The first teaser for the second batch of Welcome to the Blumhouse movies — original films produced by the horror banner for Amazon Prime Video — offers “two double features” with “chilling twists” that’ll be released over a couple of weeks in October.

Bingo Hell and Black as Night will be released on Prime Video on October 1, followed by Madres and The Manor on October 8. The first batch of the anthology debuted in October 2020, and consisted of The Lie, Black Box, Evil Eye and Nocturne. They were a mixed bag, and new collection seems to be offering an equally diverse slate of horror stories, with elements of dark humor and the sort of socially conscious scares that Jordan Peele does so well.

Bingo Hell, directed by Gigi Saul Guerrero and starring Adriana Barraza, L. Scott Caldwell, Richard Brake and Joshua Caleb Johnson, is described as “a wickedly original horror movie with a fiendishly funny twist” about “a feisty senior citizen” who tries to stop a sinister figure who is threatening the residents of her low-income community.

Black as Night, directed by Maritte Lee Go and starring Asjha Cooper, Fabrizio Guido, Mason Beauchamp, Abbie Gayle with Craig Tate and Keith David, is “an action-horror hybrid with a strong social conscience and a biting sense of humor” about “a resourceful teenage girl” who is forced to battle a group of deadly vampires.

Ryan Zaragoza’s Madres stars Tenoch Huerta, Ariana Guerra, Evelyn Gonzalez, Kerry Cahill and Elpidia Carrillo, and is about “a young Mexican-American couple expecting their first child,” who discover “strange and terrifying” secrets about the '70s California community that they've recently moved into.

And finally, The Manor, directed by Axelle Carolyn and starring Barbara Hershey, Bruce Davison, Nicholas Alexander, Jill Larsen, Fran Bennett and Katie Amanda Keane. The film is described as a “gothic tale of terror with a modern twist” about “the residents of a sleepy nursing home” being preyed upon by a “malevolent force.”

You can watch these Welcome to the Blumhouse movies in October, and be sure to check out the teaser below:

