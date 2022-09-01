Welcome to Wrexham tells the story of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as they take over Wrexham AFC, a fifth-division football team in the English leagues. Their plan is to rebuild this historic club and take them to the heights they've known before, and possibly even higher — but how is this possible?

While sports leagues in America such as the NFL feature franchised teams — who, year after year, play each other as they vie for a major competition like the Super Bowl — football in England, and even across Europe, works differently. We're here to break it all down for you as you watch the entertaining FX docuseries.

How Does the League System Work?

Image via FX

The key difference between most leagues is the ability to gain promotion if successful, or face relegation if the season is unsuccessful. The top league in England is the Premier League, and is the only one in the country where promotion is impossible. A team who wins this league is considered to be the champions of England, meaning they have proven themselves to be the top club in the country. Attached to playing in this league is the exposure to football fans across the world. The Premier League is watched all over the globe, and this exposure brings with it revenue through way of TV streaming, and therefore this top-tier division is the ultimate goal for an English football team.

In this division, the three worst-performing teams become relegated to the next league, losing their right to play in this hugely watched division. Below the Premier League is the Championship, which is level two of what is known as the football pyramid. The top teams in this league gain the opportunity to win promotion into the Premier League. With the financial implications of gaining promotion from the Championship, the league is perhaps the most competitive in the country. Similar to the division above, teams become relegated if they finish in the bottom three and then have to play in the division below. This system repeats over and over, right down to the 11th level, the lowest recognized division by the country's governing body, the Football Association (FA).

This system brings huge excitement to the sport of football and can allow for true underdog stories. In theory, a small local football club could fight its way all the way up to the dizzying heights of the Premier League and establish themselves as a true force in the game. On the flip side of this, a world-renowned team such as Manchester United or Liverpool could find themselves facing relegation out of the top division, and there is no limit to how far they could drop. This is of course just a theory; many Premier League clubs are highly valued, and their financial backing makes it near impossible for them to drop so far down, but still, the prospect makes it exciting to watch.

Just How Big a Task Do McElhenney and Reynolds Have?

Image via FX

Wrexham AFC currently plays in the National League, level 5 in the English football pyramid, and have found themselves treading water at this level for 14 consecutive seasons. To get out of this league, Wrexham needs to win promotion. This can be done in one of two ways. Firstly, they could win the division; this gives them automatic promotion into the league above, League Two. The alternative way to gain promotion is to qualify for the playoffs. The clubs in positions 2-7 face each other in a mini-tournament known as the playoffs. The eventual winners of this tournament join the league champions and the two progress to the league above. That would take Wrexham out of the National League, but they would still only be playing in level 4 of the system. They would have to repeat this process again and again, gaining promotion a further three times to take their place in the Premier League.

It's a truly gigantic task and one that shouldn't be taken lightly. McElhenney and Reynolds have already shown their understanding of this daunting task during the opening episodes of Welcome to Wrexham, and it's a project that will take years to complete if it does get completed at all. Regardless of the outcome of this long-winding saga, it's going to be fascinating to watch!

Welcome to Wrexham premieres new episodes each Wednesday on FX, which are available to stream next day on Hulu.