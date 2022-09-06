On the surface of the series, Welcome to Wrexham is the story of Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as they attempt to take Welsh football team Wrexham AFC to their previous heights. However, upon watching, it soon becomes clear that the real stars of the show are those rooted in Wrexham's community. Whilst we see glimpses of the lavish lifestyles of the two notable American owners, it's the lives of the Welsh natives that take center stage in the documentary series. It's this fact that gives the show its heart, and it makes it all the more relatable for us as viewers as we are able to empathize with the real stories of the locals.

Before the show aired, there may have been some skepticism over Reynolds and McElhenney's intentions with this takeover. Questions were asked over whether this was just a publicity stunt, but the four episodes released so far don't follow that narrative. To their credit, the two actors have taken a step back from the limelight and allowed it to shine on the club's fans. This was a wise decision because in football it's the fans who are the backbone of any club, especially a team like Wrexham AFC. They are a team with a long and varied history, and to these fans, football is more than a game and so it is only right that the documentary highlights this in order to show the true nature of this club.

Welcome to Wrexham Looks Closer at the People in the Community

One of the more heartwarming subplots in the series is the story of Kerry Evans. Before the huge takeover of the Wrexham, Evans took up a full-time voluntary role at the club where she would make sure that accessibility standards were met for the club's disabled fans. After hearing about her story, Reynolds and McElhenney were keen to be put into contact with Evans, and she is now a paid employee at the club as their official Disability Liaison Officer. Something that made Evans' story particularly touching was her discussion of how big a deal this opportunity was for her. She explained how the benefits available to her due to her disability have always been a helping hand in her life, and so it was a worry for her to take up full-time employment. Evans spoke of anxiety over whether she could cope with the pressures of this being a paid role rather than a voluntary one, but her courage to take the job is truly uplifting.

As aforementioned, the stories of the real people are what gives this series its tenderness, and there are perhaps no stories so far that are as personal as the one shared by Shaun Winter, a lifelong Wrexham fan. Shaun has appeared in all four episodes so far, but he really opened up in the most recent drop. During a discussion with his friends and fellow fans, Shaun explains how his partner and mother of his two children has recently left the family home after a breakup. This leads to Shaun discussing how this has affected him negatively, as he talks about missing the companionship of his children both at home and at the matches. We then see a touching scene where Shaun walks on the pitch at the Racecourse Ground, where Wrexham play their home games, and he explains to his children that their grandfather's ashes are scattered on the corner of the pitch. It's another example of what this club means to its fans. No matter the circumstances, the love of football is already there and this takeover is only going to bring more light to their lives. The documentary needs these scenes. It needs stories like this, ones that viewers can relate to. Without this insight into the personal lives of people like Shaun, it would be difficult for any outsider to connect with the show and the club, an aspect of the show that is important for Wrexham's future endeavors.

Welcome to Wrexham Highlights the Importance of Gathering Together as Fans

Scenes that we see frequently throughout the series are ones set in the fans' local pub, The Turf. A key part for many fans involved in the football culture is meeting up in the pub. Welcome to Wrexham frequently highlights this. There are times when fans are gathered there for a discussion about the team's current state, sometimes they are watching the game from The Turf, or sometimes they are just there for a chat with friends. Football fans across the world, and any sports fan will be able to relate to this. Gathering with a group of friends is a wide-reaching social convention that everyone can take part in, and so being able to see this onscreen just further strengthens the show's position as relatable. Someone we see frequently in these scenes is The Turf's owner, Wayne Jones. He is often seen sharing his thoughts about the current state of affairs at his beloved Wrexham, and he's never shy to speak out when things aren't going so well. Wayne is just another in a long list of examples of people the producers are keen to highlight. There's nothing that stands out onscreen in Wayne's life as out of the ordinary, but that's what makes the series so capable of connecting with its viewers.

Welcome to Wrexham at its heart is clearly a tale of real people living real lives. The show's creators have done a stellar job in making this decision to allow these people to shine, as they are the ones behind the football club. It's these people who keep the club running through their commitment to their local side, and it's these people who have the closest ties to Wrexham AFC. Back in the first episode, Rob shared his story about growing up in a working-class home in Philadelphia, and he explained how he sees the same spirit around the town of Wrexham. Perhaps this was a driving force in the decision to show these people's day-to-day lives, and it all contributes to making a documentary that only tells a football story, but one that tells a real story with a lot of heart.