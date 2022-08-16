What does it take to own and run a football (not American football) team? Apparently, two actors turned entrepreneurs with a passion for the beautiful game. And if there’s anything more, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are about to find out, as will the fans, in the upcoming FX docuseries, Welcome to Wrexham. Produced by Boardwalk Pictures and Reynolds’ production company, Maximum Effort, the new sports documentary series chronicles the story of Wrexham A.F.C., the oldest Welsh football club, since their purchase in 2020 by the actors, as Reynolds and McElhenney channel Ted Lasso but with a real soccer club.

Welcome to Wrexham documents the team and its owners’ journey together across the first two seasons of their acquisition. It also aims to explore how these two Hollywood stars manage the stewardship of one of the oldest clubs in professional soccer. It follows Wrexham Dragons, a historic but once-struggling team in the National League, which occupied the fifth tier in the English Football League. Along with the team, the sports documentary also features the local, working-class people of Wrexham, a town in northern Wales, and their involvement with the team and its history.

Ahead of the release of the documentary series on FX, here’s what you can find out about its release date, plot, trailer, and everything we know so far about Welcome to Wrexham.

Welcome to Wrexham premieres on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, on FX at 10 p.m. ET/PT, and on FX on Hulu the next day, i.e., on August 25, 2022, with the first two episodes releasing together.

In Ireland and the UK, the series releases on Disney+ on August 25, 2022. In countries where Hulu is not available, Welcome to Wrexham will stream on Star+ in Latin America and on Disney+ in other territories. The dates for releases outside the United States are yet to be confirmed.

How Many Episodes Does Welcome to Wrexham Have?

Welcome to Wrexham has a total of five episodes, each of about 30 minutes. The first two episodes will be released together on the day of the premiere, on August 24. The same two episodes will be available to stream on Hulu on August 25. Following that, each new episode will become available weekly. The series is expected to run for two seasons.

Watch the Welcome to Wrexham Trailer

Welcome to Wrexham has a teaser and a full-length official trailer available, released in December 2021 and July 2022 respectively. The first 44-second teaser is more like a fun short, featuring the two stars and a pun on McElhenney’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

The official trailer, however, gives you a better insight into what the docuseries entails. There’s a classic British flavor to the narrative, with the locals talking about the club’s history, their emotions tied to it, and how it has always been an important part of their culture, which is sure to spark a deep feeling of commitment and connection among fans of the sport.

Reynolds and McElhenney share their challenges and ambitions, and how they connected to the story of Wrexham Dragons. Although it might sound or even seem like a Hollywood underdog story, it’s not. It’s very real and very heartfelt. But as a documentary on sports, it’s obviously going to remind you of Moneyball or Ted Lasso, but this is very real, about real people and their real problems. There’s a constant sense of struggle among the team and the focus is on their undying passion, which goes above and beyond the game itself.

Who Is Featured in Welcome to Wrexham?

The star of this series is of course the Wrexham F.C. team. Additionally, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney take the center stage in telling the story through interviews, interactions, and more. Wayne Jones, the owner of The Turf, where the club was first formed; Fleur Robinson, CEO of Wrexham AFC, and the local indie comedy group, Declan Swans, are also featured, among many others.

Who Are the Creators of Welcome to Wrexham?

The sports documentary series comes from a partnership between Boardwalk Pictures, Maximum Effort, and FX Productions, and is produced by Rob McElhenney, Ryan Reynolds, Nick Frenkel, John Henion, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Jordan Wynn, and Sarina Roma.

What Is the Background of Welcome to Wrexham?

Wrexham is a small market town in northeast Wales, where Wrexham AFC was founded in 1864. The soccer club has a long history of over 200 years, with several feats and defeats, to the extent of being served a winding-up order. Since 2011, the club was owned and managed by the Wrexham Supporters Trust, a fan-operated company. In the following years, the club and its team had seen a lot of challenges. After the COVID-19 pandemic, when the 2019-2020 National League was suspended, the team faced major threats. In 2020, actors and entrepreneurs Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney formed the RR McReynolds company and acquired Wrexham AFC.

Since the acquisition, the Wrexham Dragons have grown in the National League rankings; by the 2020-2021 season, they rose from their previous 20th place to 8th. In the 2021-2022 season, under the new ownership, the team reached 2nd. They were also included in the FIFA 22 game in the “Rest of World” category and became the first non-league team to be featured in the world series.

The documentary series Welcome to Wrexham is inspired by Sunderland 'Til I Die, a similar docuseries about Sunderland AFC released in 2018. The upcoming series centers on how two American celebrities, completely inexperienced in the game, try to revive the third-oldest professional soccer team in the world. It also depicts how, driven only by passion and inspiration, their contribution not only helped the team but also the community of Wrexham, bringing about positive social and cultural changes.

When Was Welcome to Wrexham Filmed?

The filming for Welcome to Wrexham started in 2020 after the club changed management and continued with the owners’ first visit to the team for the Wrexham v. Maidenhead United F.C. match in October 2021.

The series documents the journey of the team and its new owners, as well as the matches, growth, and everything that happened since the new ownership and how far they have come in the last two years. So the bulk of the narrative takes place between 2020 and 2022 but the series also talks about the history and background of the club in the decades prior to that.