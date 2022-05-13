FX has announced the premiere date for Welcome of Wrexham, the docuseries that will follow the titular town's football team which was purchased by actors Ryan Renolds (Deadpool) and Rob McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia). The series will premiere on Wednesday, August 24 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.

The premiere of the series on FX will include the first two episodes, with episodes streaming the next day on Hulu. The series follows the Wrexham Red Dragons, a struggling team in the National League, the 5th tier of the English Football League, and the oldest professional football club in the world. The team was purchased by Reynolds and McElhenney via their RR McReynolds Company LLC banner in November 2020 and they were officially named the owners of the club in February 2021. The pair have no experience in running a football team or any experience in the sport at all and have never worked together before, the pair hope that they will be able to craft an underdog story for the Welsh football club. The docuseries will follow their escapades as they attempt to turn the team around and get the whole world behind them.

The crazy scenario of two actors without any ties to football buying a team for a documentary series has had a few people call into question the acquisition's legitimacy, even being the subject of a joke in fellow football-centric series, Ted Lasso, though the pair have repeatedly assured everyone that they are series about this purchase and the team. Despite what people may think of the acquisition, it's impossible to say that the team hasn't turned around since the two actors purchased the team. Their 2019-2020 season saw the team come in 20th place in a league of 24 with 11 wins, 10 draws, and 18 loses. The next season was an improvement as the 2020-2021 season saw the team come in 8th place with a record of 19-11-12 with the team currently sitting in second place in the National League for the currently ongoing season at 26-10-7.

McElhenney and Reynolds will serve as executive producers on Welcome to Wrexham alongside Nick Frenkel and John Henion. Even ahead of its premiere, FX has proven its commitment to the series, having already given the series a second season order.

Welcome to Wrexham will premiere its first two episodes on August 24 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX. The episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the next day.

