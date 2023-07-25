The Big Picture Wrexham AFC, owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, has become a global brand and is currently on a pre-season tour of the USA.

The Hollywood stardust has not only had a positive impact on the football club but also on the city of Wrexham.

Wrexham's promotion to the English Football League was not just due to money but also the support of their dedicated fans.

FX has released the poster for the second season of their football documentary series Welcome to Wrexham, which tells the story of the Welsh football club owned by the Hollywood pair of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. The pair have turned Wrexham AFC, a once-struggling football club stuck in the doldrums of the English National League, into a global brand, most obviously documented by the fact the team is currently on a pre-season tour of the USA, playing elite teams like Chelsea and Manchester United.

It turns out that the Hollywood stardust has had an extraordinarily positive impact, not only on the club but also on the city of Wrexham. Coincidentally, the journey to restore Wrexham as a Football League club bore a resemblance to a timeless Disney tale. The initial season of Welcome to Wrexham documented the entire takeover, but in football language, it primarily chronicled moments of disappointment. Despite their efforts, Wrexham fell short of promotion to the English Football League, and faced defeat in the FA Trophy Final.

But that second season had some old fashioned movie magic to it. After a titanic tussle with Notts County, another of the oldest clubs in English football, Wrexham won promotion to the English Football League with a staggering points total. But make no mistake, this was not just a team that has had money pumped into it to make it relevant, like Paris Saint-Germain, or the entire Saudi Pro League and their vile sports-washing project. Wrexham have history. Their fans banded together to help save the club.

And with the help of Reynolds and McElhenney, the club's profile has been magnified a hundred-fold. The two have bought into the culture of the town, and of the club. They sing songs, they mingle with fans, they kick every ball along with the players. In their mission statement on arrival, they made a pledge that assured concerned fans they would make a "positive difference to the wider community in participation with Wrexham Football Club."

Bringing Home the Silverware

Like Rocky and Rocky II, the storyline might be the same, but this time the ending will be different for Wrexham as viewers will see the incredible scenes at the Racecourse Ground when Wrexham defeated Boreham Wood to restore their place in the Football League, with the likes of Paul Rudd turning up in local pubs to take in the celebrations. It would be difficult to script something as wonderful as what's happening in Wrexham right now.

Welcome to Wrexham premieres on FX on September 12. Check out the new poster below.