Get ready to head back into the soccer field, as Ryan Reynolds' docuseries about the team he owns is about to return to television. Welcome to Wrexham will return to FX on September 12, continuing the narrative the actor has established to allow audiences to take a look at how managing a professional soccer team gets done. A bit more than a year after the show made its debut, the second season will expand the concept into new territories, taking viewers through the experience of dealing with pressure while enjoying the love from the fans in the stands.

Due to the current distribution model Disney is using for the release of the show, the episodes will be available for streaming on Hulu the day after they air on cable television. When it comes to the international audiences waiting to enjoy the new episodes of Welcome to Wrexham, Disney+, will be the way to go, ensuring that as much people as possible can be a part of the experience. From the moment a match is announced to the second the final whistle indicates the conclusion of the encounter, courage is needed to overpower the enemy and walk away with the win.

In the first season of the successful series about Wrexham A.F.C., the series explained how the idea of purchasing a professional soccer club came to Reynolds during the pandemic, when Rob McElhenney approached him with the concept. The pair decided to invest together in order to discover what they could with the potential the team was clearly showing, setting the stage for an inspirational tale about an underdog collaboration. While the team failed to be promoted to another league by the time of the first season, the owners didn't look discouraged from trying again, and the second season will take a look at how they dealt with the loss.

What's Next for Ryan Reynolds?

After Ryan Reynolds is done managing a professional soccer team, he will suit up once again as Marvel's most disrespectful hero. More than five years after the previous installment premiered on the big screen, Wade Wilson (Reynolds) will return in Deadpool 3. The main difference the sequel will present to the hero's status quo will be the inclusion of Hugh Jackman in the role of Wolverine. After playing the character for many years during the Fox version of the mutant universe, Jackman will play a variant of Logan from a different Earth who will cross paths with Reynolds' vigilante. Deadpool 3 is currently scheduled to be released on May 3, 2024.

