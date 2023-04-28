Everyone loves an underdog story. However, when that David versus Goliath odds situation is in sports with legions of fans baying for success, it takes on an altogether brilliant feeling of its own. Disney+'s Welcome to Wrexham did just that during its first run in 2022. The docuseries was the latest project of Hollywood personalities Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as they purchased and attempted to revive Welsh team Wrexham AFC to its former heights. With the success of the first season, on-screen and on the pitch, it has been announced that the sports documentary will be returning for a second season later this year.

Posting on their official Instagram account, Disney+ announced that the second season is on the way later this year with a caption that reads: "Coming in 2023, Season 2 is going to be WILD." The announcement was made with a photo of Reynolds and McElhenney holding aloft a trophy with a brilliant grin on their faces. The first season consisted of 18 episodes and followed the stars as they took ownership of the club. Having little knowledge on how to run a football club - for those who call soccer teams that - the pair soon were thrown into the deep end as they sought to restore the fortunes of the third-oldest professional club in the world, in what many might term to be a real life Ted Lasso experience.

Welcome to Wrexham was such a brilliant hit because as much as it introduced and showed the glitz and glam of the club's wealthy American owners, it shone a light on the average working class people that made up the brilliant fan base of Wrexham AFC and how football is more than a game. When season 2 arrives, we are sure to see the green shoots of hope for the underdog in this story as the team has secured promotion to the fourth tier of English football, EFL League Two. Reynolds and McElhenney have been celebrating the feat that came with the team ending a 15-year exile from the Football League while ending the season as National League champions.

Image via FX

RELATED: 'Welcome To Wrexham' Is a Refreshingly Honest Blend of Hollywood and Everyday People

More Adventures for Reynolds

While things continue along the joyous path for Reynolds with his sports venture, the Deadpool star is also quite busy with his acting career. Reynolds is set to star alongside Jason Momoa and Aubrey Plaza in the upcoming R-rated comedy titled Animal Friends set to be directed by Peter Atencio. He is also set to return in November 2024 for his third outing as the Merc with a Mouth in Deadpool 3. The film will see the character absorbed into the Marvel Cinematic Universe after being a part of Fox's X-Men franchise since 2016. Deadpool 3 will also see Hugh Jackman returning to the role of Wolverine.

Welcome to Wrexham Season 2 does not have a release date yet, but you can see all 18 episodes of the first season streaming on Disney+. Watch a teaser for the first season below: