The Big Picture Welcome to Wrexham, the documentary series, brings fresh excitement to the small Welsh town with its Hollywood owners and celebrity guests.

The upcoming season will continue to track the Red Dragons' journey for promotion in the National League, while navigating the challenges that fame brings.

Premiering on September 12, the new season promises to showcase the intertwined destinies of the team, the town, and the A-list owners in the making of history.

Welcome to Wrexham, the documentary series tracking the progress of Wrexham AFC, the third-oldest football club in the United Kingdom which was purchased by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, has turned the small Welsh town into a hive of activity and media attention thanks to their two Hollywood owners and their movie star friends who come to see their pals' new plaything.

But nothing can prepare them for a visit from a new level of celebrity, as they find themselves facing a royal engagement with the arrival of the newly anointed King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Charles III, who's decided to pop down to the Racecourse Ground to see what's going on in the world of English fourth tier soccer, and that means practicing one's royal etiquette for the day, an alien concept for two A-listers from Tinseltown.

The inaugural season of the series chronicled the initial transition of power and the maiden season under the fresh leadership. However, it culminated in on-field disappointment for the Red Dragons. In contrast, the second season witnessed a remarkable transformation, bolstered by a comprehensive pre-season, lucrative sponsorship agreements, and high-profile player acquisitions. This season was a far more memorable spectacle, adorned with a touch of timeless glamour and Hollywood magic from the movies.

What Else Can We Expect?

The logline for the upcoming season describes what fans and viewers can expect from the latest escapades involving the Red Dragons and their megastar owners:

In 2020, Rob and Ryan teamed up to purchase the 5th tier Red Dragons in the hopes of turning the Club into an underdog story the whole world could root for. The world took notice and change is afoot. After a painful elimination in the playoffs, season two continues to track the Club as they fight for promotion out of the National League and return to the English Football League. Dedicated staff and supporters hold on to the dream of returning the team and town to glory while bracing for the new-found challenges that fame has brought to their small community. From Hollywood to Wales, from the pitch to the locker room, the front office to the pub, Welcome to Wrexham follows Rob and Ryan’s stewardship and the inextricably connected fates of a team and a town in the midst of history in the making.

Season 2 of Welcome to Wrexham will premiere on September 12 at 10pm ET on FX, and will stream the next day on Hulu. You can see the new teaser, in which Rob and Ryan practice their Royal etiquette, down below.