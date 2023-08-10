The Big Picture FX premiered the trailer for Welcome to Wrexham's second season, showcasing the transformation of the Welsh football club under Hollywood owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

FX has premiered the first trailer for Welcome to Wrexham's second season, which is set to premiere on September 12. The docuseries tells the tale of the Welsh football club under the ownership of the Hollywood duo, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, which unfolds as they transform Wrexham AFC. This club, which was once grappling in the lower ranks of the English National League, has now been elevated by the pair into an internationally recognised brand.

The increased exposure on Wrexham itself is laid bare within the trailer itself. Reynolds and McElhenney, by virtue of their own celebrity, have grown the team's reputation at home and abroad but that sharp rise in status is laid bare for all to see when Reynolds reveals that King Charles has decided to take a trip to Wrexham and pay a visit to the Racecourse Ground.

The added starpower brought to the Welsh city has manifested itself in a strong team with a large support, but as Reynolds and McElhenney point out, the increased spending on the team is unsustainable if they don't achieve their objectives—promotion into the English Football League system, which brings with it vastly increased sources of revenue. So the pressure is on for the Red Dragons, with their talisman Paul Mullin out to score the goals that will secure the immortal glory and the love of the fans that comes with a championship win. If you don't want to know how that plays out, perhaps skip the next few paragraphs.

Image via FX

Going For Glory

Of course, the first season of the show documented the initial takeover as well as the first season under the new leadership, and ultimately ended in disappointment on the pitch, but with a full pre-season, new sponsorship deals and high-profile signings, the second season on the pitch was a much more memorable affair with some old fashioned stardust and Hollywood magic sprinkled on top.

Following a topsy-turvy battle with Notts County, which went all the way to the very end of the season, Wrexham won the National League with a record points tally and restored their place into the English Football League. The documentary will show the remarkable, emotional scenes at the Racecourse Ground when Wrexham defeated Boreham Wood to restore their place in the Football League, with the likes of Paul Rudd turning up in local pubs to take in the celebrations. This season, Hugh Jackman has been a fixture at matches while filming Deadpool 3 with Reynolds.

For Wrexham, this is still only the beginning. Check out the trailer for the new season down below.