The sports documentary has always proven to be a huge hit for streamers, especially those focusing on the world of football (soccer). The likes of Netflix's Beckham and Amazon Prime's All or Nothing series attract millions of viewers. However, no other football documentary series has captured the world's imagination like Welcome to Wrexham, with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's unlikely foray into low-level football club ownership, a sort of strange venture that requires cameras to follow.

Now two seasons in, and with success on the pitch in the form of a recent dream promotion back into the EFL reflected by success for the series, a third season of the show was officially announced, with the recent 2023-24 season set to be the subject. Hoping to bring even more triumph to the club, Reynolds and McElhenney will once again look for help from their brilliant team of staff and players, with many of them becoming something of a celebrity themselves following their time on the series. So, with all that in mind and a release date now close despite delays, here is a look at the cast for Welcome to Wrexham Season 3.

Welcome to Wrexham Release Date August 24, 2022 Cast Ryan Reynolds , Rob McElhenney Main Genre Documentary Seasons 3

Ryan Reynolds

One-half of Wrexham AFC's leading duo, Hollywood icon Ryan Reynolds, perhaps never imagined himself as a hero for both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and a sleepy Welsh City, but here he is. With an acting career that somewhat surprisingly began in 1991 on the Canadian teen soap opera Hillside, Reynolds' rise through the ranks of Tinseltown has been nothing short of remarkable, with the actor perhaps best known for his roles in the likes of Deadpool and Free Guy. A talent with a worldwide draw as good as many, besides his occasional impressive dramatic role, Reynolds' penchant for biting comedy has cemented his name as one of the funniest men in movies, with his upcoming starring role in John Krasinski's IF another blockbuster ready to be added to his attractive filmography.

With Season 2 of Welcome to Wrexham proving to be an emotionally draining but eventually joyous adventure for Reynolds, there is no doubt that, albeit nail-bitingly, he cannot wait for what lies in store in Season 3.

Rob McElhenney

Image via FX Networks

Writer, producer, podcaster, comic actor, and football club owner - there is nothing Rob McElhenney can't do. Perhaps best known for his role as Mac in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, McElhenney has forged himself quite the back catalog over the past 20 years, with appearances in the likes of Lost, Fargo, and Mythic Quest earning him many admirers.

Although the tense ebbs and flows of a football league season lay in wait for McElhenney in Welcome to Wrexham Season 3, it is perhaps his endearing friendship with co-owner Reynolds that provides the heartbeat of the show, with their superb chemistry and endless pranking the sort of friendship we all dream of, and the sort of entertainment that makes Welcome to Wrexham so watchable.

Paul Mullin

Image via FX

Star striker Paul Mullin's transfer to Wrexham in the summer of 2021 was the first proof of Reynolds and McElhenney's intent to push Wrexham to the top of the English football pyramid. After finishing as the top scorer in the EFL League Two in the previous season, his two subsequent years at Wrexham saw him finish as top scorer in the first, and score a remarkable 38 league goals in the second, with Wrexham famously being promoted to the EFL League Two as a result.

As Wrexham's finest marksman, and now alongside an impressive line-up of new players signed in the summer of 2023, Paul Mullin will look to fire the club to promotion once again in Welcome to Wrexham Season 3.

Ollie Palmer

Image via FX

A veteran footballer and a charismatic contributor to the documentary series, Ollie Palmer was not always a star striker, with his early career as a roofer proving that anyone can achieve their dreams. In January 2022, Palmer became Wrexham's club record signing when Reynolds and McElhenney paid an eye-watering £300,000 for his services, a high fee relatively unheard of in the National League.

In Welcome to Wrexham Season 2, Palmer played a pivotal role in their promotion to the EFL League Two, scoring 17 goals in 45 games. However, the Football League is a much more challenging beast, so whether Palmer will be able to replicate his success is a question fans can't wait to find out the answer to.

Humphrey Ker

Image via FX

Reynolds and McElhenney aren't the only famous faces involved in the running of Wrexham, with former sketch comedian, actor, and writer Humphrey Ker the Executive Director of the football club. In fact, he is the driving force behind the entire project, with Ker the man who first introduced McElhenney to the Netflix documentary Sunderland 'Til I Die, which inspired the Always Sunny star to pitch the Wrexham project to his best friend Reynolds.

Besides his impressive comedy career across the pond, Ker is perhaps now best known for his time at Wrexham, with his role in the documentary series providing an interesting insight into the highs and lows of a football club off the pitch and in the boardroom. Who knows, perhaps Ker and co will inspire a new set of Hollywood icons to purchase a football club in the future.

Anthony Forde

Image via FX

Professional footballer and former Republic of Ireland youth international Anthony Forde was instrumental to Wrexham's success in the previous season, with his 31 appearances and many top defensive performances in his first year at the club making him a sure-fire fan favorite.

However, Forde's life was turned upside down halfway through last season when it was confirmed that his wife Laura was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor just weeks after giving birth. Remarkably, however, an intervening Ryan Reynolds saw Laura travel to New York to receive the best medical attention possible, with the second opinion proving that the once-thought fatal mass was actually benign, putting an end to her and her family's nightmare. With that tumultuous ordeal in his rearview mirror, Forde will be hoping to help bring success to Wrexham once again in Welcome to Wrexham Season 3.

Ben Foster

Image via FX

Iconic British goalkeeper and internet star Ben Foster is a former England international who has had an impressive career at the top of British football, with his career including stints at the likes of Watford, West Bromwich Albion, and the legendary Manchester United.

However, having intended to hang up his gloves after leaving Watford in 2022, Reynolds and McElhenney's big-name appeal would bring him out of retirement and into the Wrexham team following an injury crisis.

What followed would go down in Wrexham folklore, with Foster's penalty save in the last minute against title rivals Notts County cementing his name as that of a Wrexham legend. After their promotion to the EFL League Two, Foster announced he would stay at the club for the upcoming season, making his face one of the most famous set to appear in Welcome to Wrexham Season 3.

Phil Parkinson

Image via FX

Former low-level footballer turned manager Phil Parkinson has been steering the Wrexham ship since 2021 and the start of the docuseries, with his involvement in the day-to-day running of the team crucial to their triumphs. Voted the manager of the season in the National League in 2023, Parkinson will be more than ready to bring even more success to Wrexham in Season 3. However, the upcoming outing will provide greater struggles and tougher opponents than ever before for Parkinson and his team, so will they be able to overcome the odds and flourish?