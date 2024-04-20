Picture this: What if Ted Lasso was actually real? But instead of Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt leading a football team, it’s Hollywood’s very own Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Hulu’s beloved sports docu-series, Welcome to Wrexham, is back for Season 3. As chairman and co-owners of Wrexham A.F.C., the two have come a long way since their initial acquirement of the underdog football team. When news hit that these famous faces had taken on the world’s third-oldest professional football club, their decision was met with both surprise and speculation. Reynolds and McElhenney might not be the biggest experts on the sport, but they’re all in when it comes to reviving Wrexham’s glory days in the English Football League. And you know what’s even more important? They’re on a mission to bring back that special sense of pride and joy to the folks of Wrexham.

Season 3 of Welcome to Wrexham follows the team in the aftermath of a stunning win in the Season 2 finale. Finishing their last game of the season with a 3-1 win against Boreham Wood, after 15 long years of being on the sidelines, Wrexham A.F.C. is finally promoted back into the English Football League. Although the moment is definitely worth celebrating, it looks like the team, as well as Reynolds and McElhenney, have some newer, if not higher, expectations to fulfill. It’s always one match after another in Welcome to Wrexham.

Strap on your best football shoes and get your head in the game. Here’s everything we know so far about Season 3 of the five-time Emmy-nominated show Welcome to Wrexham.

Watch The Trailer for 'Welcome to Wrexham' Season 3

The Welcome to Wrexham Season 3 trailer premiered on April 19, 2024. At just under two minutes long, it offers a small glimpse at what has happened since we last saw Wrexham A.F.C.

Welcome to Wrexham Season 3 officially premieres on Hulu starting May 2, 2024. Initially, the new season was supposed to be released on April 18, 2024. Possible reasons behind the two-week pushback include the 2023-24 English football season, which would finally conclude in May 2024.

In the meantime, audiences can catch up with the previous 2 seasons of Welcome to Wrexham on Hulu. Hulu currently offers two basic subscription plans to get you kick-started. The ad-supported plan goes for $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year. Meanwhile, The No Ads plan is priced at $17.99 per month.

Who Is In the Cast of 'Welcome to Wrexham' Season 3?

Image via FX Networks

Reynolds soared to superstardom as the Golden Globe-nominated star and producer of the Deadpool franchise. The superhero flick broke records upon its release in 2016, with its latest installment, Deadpool & Wolverine, scheduled for a theatrical release on July 26. In addition to his work with Marvel, Reynolds has lent his talents in projects like Spirited for Apple TV+ and The Adam Project on Netflix, the latter achieving Netflix’s fourth most-viewed English-language movie of all time. At the moment, Reynolds has just concluded production on the John Kransinski-directed movie Imaginary Friends.

McElhenney made a name for himself in the world of television thanks to the long-running comedy series It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, where he not only co-stars but also serves as an executive producer and writer. Premiering in 2005, the show grew to become a pop culture staple, with its 16th season airing in June 2023. Besides ensemble TV shows, McElhenny is also the driving force behind Apple TV+’s Mythic Quest, which shows a hilarious take on the world of video game development. The actor is also a part of the official Always Sunny Podcast, hosted by McElhenney himself, and fellow co-stars Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton.

What Is 'Welcome to Wrexham' Season 3 About?

Image via FX

Check out the official Hulu synopsis for Welcome to Wrexham Season 3:

“Rob McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) navigate running the 3rd oldest professional football club in the world. Welcome to Wrexham is a docuseries tracking the dreams and worries of Wrexham, a working-class city in North Wales, UK, as two Hollywood stars guide the future of their historic Club. In 2020, Rob and Ryan teamed up to purchase the 5th tier Red Dragons in the hopes of turning the Club into an underdog story the whole world could root for. The world took notice and change is afoot. After fifteen painful seasons in the National League, the Club finally achieved promotion back into the English Football League. The stakes have never been higher as League Two brings a new level of intensity and the Club continues to be plagued with injury and setbacks. Dedicated staff and supporters celebrate the city’s return to glory while bracing for the new-found challenges that come with a return to the EFL. Will Wrexham AFC stand up to the challenge and rise again? Meanwhile, Wrexham AFC’s Women’s Team, fresh off an undefeated season that saw them promoted to the Welsh Adran Premier League, continue to show why women were meant to be footballers. With new players, a new pitch, and a whole new level of competition, can they continue to dominate and make a name for themselves at the top of the League? For the first time ever in season three, with the team taking their place in the EFL, Welcome to Wrexham’s cameras will have unprecedented access on the pitch, bringing viewers inside the locker room and alongside the players, while the action is unfolding in some of the biggest matches Wrexham AFC has ever played.”

Who Are the Creators of 'Welcome to Wrexham'?

Image via FX/YouTube

Welcome to Wrexham is backed by a solid roster of executive producers, with Reynolds and McElhenney leading the charge alongside Josh Drisko, Bryan Rowland, Jeff Luini, Nicholas Frenkel, George Dewey, and the team from Boardwalk Pictures, including Andrew Fried, Alan Bloom, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma, and Jordan Wynn. The series is produced by Boardwalk Pictures, renowned for their work on shows such as Last Chance U and Chef’s Table. Maximum Effort, Reynolds’ film company, plays a role in co-producing and marketing Welcome to Wrexham.