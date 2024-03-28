This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The release date for FX's smash-hit Welcome to Wrexham is moving the goalposts. The Emmy Award-winning docuseries from Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds has shifted the premiere of its third season to Thursday, May 2. The series, which netted an Emmy for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program, will kick off with a double-header on premiere night, followed by a weekly match-up every Thursday. Fans around the globe won’t be left on the bench, as Star+ will be broadcasting the series in Latin America, with Disney+ picking it up in other territories.

Welcome to Wrexham dives into the heart and soul of Wrexham, a working-class city in North Wales, UK, through the prism of its storied football club, now under the stewardship of McElhenney and Reynolds. The dynamic strike partnership, famous for their roles in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Deadpool embarked on a quest in 2020 to transform the 5th-tier Red Dragons into a global underdog sensation. Their journey has not only captured the imagination of fans worldwide but also marked a turning point for the club with a much-celebrated promotion back into the English Football League, setting the stage for a season where every match is a cup final in its own right.

Season three promises to turn up the intensity as the team faces the challenges and heightened competition of League Two, weaving through injuries and setbacks. It’s a make-or-break season where the club, its dedicated staff, and the loyal supporters will need to play a perfect game to keep their dreams alive. Moreover, the spotlight also turns to the Wrexham AFC Women’s Team, who, fresh from their own triumphs, are proving they have the mettle to compete at the top level of women's football.

What Can We Expect from 'Welcome to Wrexham's Third Season?

Image via FX

With an all-access pass that gets fans closer to the action than ever before, season three of Welcome to Wrexham is set to deliver a behind-the-scenes look into the locker room dynamics and pitch-side drama. It's more than just a sports documentary, it's a story of how foreign flair blended with up-and-at 'em traditional British football, grassroots support, and a genuine community can come together to take home the silverware. This season, Welcome to Wrexham isn’t just playing for points, it’s aiming to score a place in the hearts of fans worldwide.

Welcome to Wrexham will make its latest debut as Disney's star signing on May 2nd on FX, with kick-off set for 10 p.m. ET/PT, followed by a full-match replay the next day on Hulu. Grab your season tickets now.

Welcome to Wrexham Release Date August 24, 2022 Cast Ryan Reynolds , Rob McElhenney Main Genre Documentary Seasons 3

Watch on Hulu