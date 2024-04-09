The Big Picture Get ready for Season 3 of Welcome to Wrexham on FX which follows Wrexham AFC's journey with star owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

The series captures the highs and lows of football as Wrexham tackles challenges on and off the pitch in League Two.

Fans can expect a front-row view of the action, from locker room drama to pivotal matches as the series premieres May 2 on FX.

As the whistle blows on the anticipation, FX has dropped the key art for the third season of Welcome to Wrexham, teasing fans with a glimpse into the next chapter of the football-based docuseries. Slated for kickoff on May 2 at 10pm ET/PT on FX, with next-day streaming available on Hulu, the series continues to follow the journey of Wrexham AFC, a club with a rich history and a pair of star-studded owners at its helm. In a league of their own, Rob McElhenney of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia fame and Ryan Reynolds, the sharpshooter from Deadpool, took the reins of the Red Dragons in 2020, aiming to rewrite the club's story from underdogs to top dogs. Their stewardship has already seen the club netting a promotion back to the English Football League after a long spell in the National League doldrums. Now, with the ball at their feet in League Two, the series is set to dive deeper into the highs and lows of football's beautiful game.

Season 3 promises to be a game of two halves, with Wrexham AFC facing off against not just their opponents on the pitch but also the challenges that come with stepping up a league. The team's journey is packed with tackles from injuries and setbacks, but with the home crowd behind them, they're looking to keep their eyes on the goal and play their hearts out. For the first time, Welcome to Wrexham is bringing fans closer to the action than a front-row seat at the Racecourse Ground. With cameras getting the inside scoop from the locker room to the touchline, viewers will feel every pass, every save, and perhaps even the occasional slide tackle, in what are set to be the most pivotal matches in the club's recent history.

Wrexham's Women Will Be Spotlighted, Too

But it's not all about the men's team. The series also tracks the Wrexham AFC Women's Team, who are not just playing jumpers for goalposts but are dead set on showing they can compete at the top level. Fresh off an undefeated season and a promotion, the women's team is ready to put their best foot forward in the Welsh Adran Premier League. With new signings and a pitch to match their ambition, they're all set to show they mean business.

As Welcome to Wrexham gears up for its third season, the story isn't just about scoring goals; it's about setting them. With McElhenney and Reynolds in the dugout, both Wrexham AFC teams are aiming to take the lead with fans across the globe. This season, it’s all to play for, and viewers are invited to join in as Wrexham AFC chases glory, one match at a time. The series drops on May 2.

Welcome to Wrexham Season 3 premieres on FX on May 2. Past seasons are streaming on Hulu in the U.S. Check out the new poster below.

Image via FX

Welcome to Wrexham Release Date August 24, 2022 Cast Ryan Reynolds , Rob McElhenney Main Genre Documentary Seasons 3

