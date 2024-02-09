The Big Picture Season 3 of Welcome to Wrexha " will provide unparalleled access to the team on the pitch, including behind-the-scenes footage.

The new season will showcase Wrexham AFC's participation in significant matches, including a long run in the FA Cup.

Welcome to Wrexham Season 3 premieres on April 18 on FX, with subsequent episodes releasing every Thursday.

The boys are on their way back for their third season as FX's Welcome to Wrexham has set a return date for the Emmy-nominated series, which chronicles the journey of two moderately well-known actors—up-and-comers Ryan Reynolds and japester Rob McElhenney—who acquired Wrexham, a team in England's non-league football tier, aiming to elevate its status in the soccer universe. The inaugural season concluded on a sour note as the team narrowly missed ascending to the professional leagues of English football, along with the financial benefits involved. The new series will premiere on Thursday, April 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.

However, Season 2 told a different story after a dramatic conclusion to the season, with Wrexham and Notts County competing fiercely in a nail-biting match. Wrexham clinched victory in the final moments, edging out their rivals to claim the top spot. This triumph led them to win the National League and secure promotion. In the third season, it sees the Red Dragons in the English professional leagues, playing in League 2—the fourth tier of English football. And yes, the name of the league doesn't make any sense.

Meanwhile, Wrexham AFC's Women's Team, coming off an undefeated season that earned them a promotion to the Welsh Adran Premier League, continues to demonstrate their rightful place in football. With the addition of new players, a new pitch, and stepping up to a higher level of competition, the question remains whether they can maintain their dominance and carve out a prominent position at the pinnacle of the League.

What's New in 'Welcome to Wrexham' Season 3?

In an unprecedented move for season three, as the team ascends to the EFL, Welcome to Wrexham will also provide viewers with unparalleled access on the pitch. This includes bringing audiences into the locker room and up close with the players during some of the most significant matches Wrexham AFC has ever participated in, including a long run in the FA Cup, the most prestigious knockout tournament in world football.

Welcome to Wrexham makes its Season 3 debut on Thursday, April 18, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX, with streaming availability on Hulu the following day. The season premiere features the first of eight episodes, with subsequent episodes released every Thursday. Additionally, the series will soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in other regions.

