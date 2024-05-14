The Big Picture FX's Welcome to Wrexham docuseries renewed for a fourth season following Wrexham AFC's success and back-to-back promotions.

The show chronicles the team's journey in League One, with upcoming episodes showcasing the infamous Birthday Prank War between Rob and Ryan.

Expect more inspiring stories from the pitch and beyond as the docuseries continues to follow Wrexham AFC's thrilling ascent in the football world.

Get ready to lace up your boots and prepare to warm up because FX's hit docuseries Welcome to Wrexham isn’t hanging up its boots anytime soon. Announced today by Nick Grad, President of FX Entertainment, the Emmy-winning sensation has been renewed for a fourth season, set to kick off next year. The show, which has taken the world by storm, airs on FX and can be streamed on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ everywhere else.

The docuseries has been chronicling the remarkable journey of Wrexham AFC, the third-oldest professional football club in the world. Under the ownership of Hollywood stars Rob McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool), the team has seen unprecedented success. The latest highlight? Wrexham’s promotion to the English Football League’s League One, marking their second consecutive promotion in as many years, a feat currently being chronicled in the third season.

"Wrexham AFC has exceeded all expectations on the pitch and with fans, scoring back-to-back promotions under the leadership of Rob and Ryan and rising to compete in League One next season," said Grad. "Welcome to Wrexham is scoring big too, winning five Emmy Awards and a fourth season that will continue to document the team’s remarkable journey and its impact on the Wrexham community and growing legion of fans worldwide."

Season three is still rolling, with the next episode titled "Risky Business" airing Thursday, May 16 at 10 a.m. ET/PT on FX, and streaming the next day on Hulu. Expect more than just goals and glory in this episode, as the infamous Birthday Prank War between Rob and Ryan escalates. It's a reminder that in Wrexham, the beautiful game is as unpredictable as a last-minute penalty kick.

What is 'Welcome to Wrexham' About?

Close

Back in 2020, Rob and Ryan took a shot in the dark, buying the 5th tier Red Dragons with dreams of turning them into the Rocky Balboa of football clubs. The world watched as they dragged the team out of the National League doldrums after fifteen agonising seasons. Now, with a foot firmly planted in League One, the stakes have never been higher. The squad is dodging injuries and navigating the rough and tumble world of professional football, all while the city's supporters dream of more promotions and fewer relegations.

The docuseries also highlights the remarkable achievements of Wrexham AFC's Women’s Team, who were recently promoted to the Welsh Adran Premier League following an undefeated season. As they face new competition and challenges, the series showcases their journey towards making a significant impact in women's football.

As Welcome to Wrexham gears up for its fourth season, fans can look forward to more inspiring stories from the pitch and beyond, continuing to follow Wrexham AFC's thrilling ascent in the football world.