The CW and HBO Max have acquired the What We Do In the Shadows spinoff series, Wellington Paranormal, which should be great news for fans of Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi's expanding horror-comedy universe. After three long years, fans in the U.S. can finally experience the first spinoff of the cult film.

Wellington Paranormal comes from Clement and Waititi, who co-created the show and serve as executive producers with Paul Yates. The show follows the misadventures of Officers Minogue (Mike Minogue) and O'Leary (Karen O'Leary), two Wellington, New Zealand police officers who briefly appeared in What We Do in the Shadows in a scene where they cluelessly investigate a noise complaint in the house shared by the film's vampire protagonists.

As a series, Wellington Paranormal shows all the other weird and funny paranormal occurrences in the New Zealand capital that the officers investigate, including demons, zombies, and even Māori mythological creatures like the Taniwha and Maero. Even if it has a lower budget than the FX spinoff (also titled What We Do in the Shadows) and a more procedural format, fans of the What We Do In the Shadows movie should keep an eye out for this show, as it still shares the endearing, and hilarious tone of the film. Plus, you might see at least one other returning character from the movie.

The series premiered back in 2018, and its third season premiered in New Zealand in February. The move to finally air the show in the U.S. is an interesting one as it marks the first co-acquisition of a primetime series between The CW and HBO Max. Every episode of Wellington Paranormal will first air on The CW, and then on HBO Max the following day. There's no word yet on a specific release date, but this sounds like a perfect show to watch over the summer as we wait for Season 3 of What We Do In The Shadows.

This is also not the first time The CW and HBO Max are doing a joint TV release. Stargirl was the first co-production between the two networks, airing on The CW the day after it debuted on DC Universe (now part of HBO Max). It will be interesting to see how WarnerMedia uses these two platforms as distribution channels in the future. For the time being, we can at least be excited b the idea of more delightful and horrific Kiwi humor with Wellington Paranormal debuting stateside later this year.

Wellington Paranormal is coming soon to The CW and HBO Max.

