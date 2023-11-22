The Big Picture Wellington Paranormal, the spin-off of What We Do in the Shadows, now has a companion podcast hosted by cast members Mike Minogue and Karen O'Leary.

The podcast explores the making of the show and features interviews with writers, actors, directors, and other creatives.

Wellington Paranormal follows the adventures of Officer Minogue and Officer O'Leary as they tackle paranormal cases in New Zealand's capital city, using a documentary format similar to What We Do in the Shadows.

Wellington Paranormal is back for more haunts. The television series, which is a spin-off of the What We Do in the Shadows movie, now has a companion podcast. It is hosted by series cast Mike Minogue and Karen O'Leary, with Maaka Pohatu and Tom Sainsbury set as recurring guests. Throughout the podcast, a variety of writers, actors, directors, and other creatives will join the crew in delving into the making of Wellington Paranormal. The podcast officially launches today, November 22. New episodes will be available weekly every Thursday.

Wellington Paranormal first debuted in 2018 and aired in New Zealand. The CW later gained distribution rights to the show in 2021, airing all four seasons of the season from 2021 to 2022. The show primarily follows Officer Minogue and Office O'Leary, employees of the Wellington Police recruited to investigate various paranormal happenings in New Zealand's capital city. Like What We Do in the Shadows, Wellington Paranormal utilizes a documentary format, offering a more personal and humorous look at the officers as they tackle cases such as demonic possession, hauntings, monster attacks, and more.

Who Created 'Wellington Paranormal'?

Wellington Paranormal was created by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, the duo behind the What We Do in the Shadows feature with eventual involvement in the FX television adaptation of the same name. Clement and Waititi served as writers for Wellington Paranormal alongside Paul Yates, Melanie Bracewell, and Nick Ward. Directors included Clement, Tim van Dammen, Jackie van Beek, and Dean Hewison. Along with the mentioned cast, the series features Jerome Chandrahasen, Ben Fransham, Charlie Bleakley, Richard Dey, Lynda Topp, Tina Cleary, and Jason Hoyte, among others.

The Wellington Paranormal podcast is produced by the New Zealand podcast network Frank Podcasts. Minogue and Tim Batt lead the charge, aiming to create a space where creatives can grow and celebrate their talents. Per the company, the duo's shows will feature "some of the funniest, smartest and most engaging hosts in the creative arts and will aim to showcase how people from all walks of life can begin a professional life in the industry."

About the podcast, Minogue said:

"Karen and I are excited to be bringing this podcast to our fans all around the world. They’ll both be thrilled. We’re looking forward to dissecting each episode as well as talking to both the people who created the show, and celebrity fans who, correctly, think 'Wellington Paranormal' is the greatest thing to ever appear on-screen."

Listen to the trailer now and check out the show on your favorite podcast apps including Apple, Spotify, and more. You can watch all four seasons of Wellington Paranormal on Max in the U.S.

