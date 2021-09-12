When Officers Minogue (Mike Minogue) and O’Leary (Karen O’Leary) entered a house full of vampires to investigate a noise complaint in What We Do in the Shadows, they had no idea what they were getting themselves into. In the first television spin-off of the 2014 hit comedy, Wellington Paranormal, the duo is charged with solving numerous supernatural mysteries. Soon, they find out that the New Zealand capital is overrun not only with vampires, but also with ghosts, aliens, and, worst of all, clowns.

The adventures of Minogue, O’Leary, and Sergeant Maaka (Maaka Pohatu) are followed closely by a team of documentarists that capture every single detail of the team’s investigations, frequently at their own peril. It’s the same mockumentary style the show’s creators, Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement, used in What We Do in the Shadows, and the result is equally hilarious. While the show is currently shooting its fourth and possibly final season, in the US, only Season 1 is fully available on HBO Max. A few Season 2 episodes have already reached American shores, and soon fans will have a whole new bunch of mysteries to enjoy. Meanwhile, here’s a ranked list of the best cases handled by Wellington’s Paranormal Unit so far. Whether it’s an ancient Japanese spirit or a ghost from a groovier time, these are stories that make us laugh, but also put fear in the hearts of the New Zealand Police - and sometimes even scare viewers a little bit.

8. The plastic bag yokai (“A Normal Night”)

The case of the ghost that turns out to be a plastic bag that turns out to be a Japanese folk demon is solved all by Sergeant Maaka on his own while Minogue and O’Leary are out dealing with a possible vampire. The story runs in parallel to the episode’s main plot and its only crime is being way too short. It’s not hard to imagine a whole episode with the plastic bag yokai as the monster of the week, wreaking havoc at the police station unbeknownst to everyone except for the ever vigilant Sergeant Maaka. But, then again, if the plastic bag plot had been extended, maybe the joke wouldn’t have landed so well. That being said, let’s celebrate the plastic bag yokai that we did get.

7. The demon girl (“Demon Girl”)

Being the monster of the week in a show’s first episode is always a tricky task. Bazu’aal of the Unholy Realm sure does his best to communicate the true horrors of demonic possession, be it in the form of a projectile vomiting teenage girl or of a cute dog. However, there’s a whole universe that needs to be set up in a series’ first episode, and even the most powerful of demons have their limitations. The mystery of the demon girl is a great one to introduce Minogue and O’Leary, as well as viewers, to the world of the supernatural. Still, with so much background and character traits to establish, Wellington Paranormal’s first episode can’t help but deny Bazu’aal the center of the stage, and the demon doesn’t get to shine as much as other hellspawns.

6. The blood thief (“A Normal Night”)

The clueless, newly-turned vampire Nick (Cori Gonzalez-Macuer), from What We Do in the Shadows, crosses paths with Minogue and O’Leary while working as a blood bank officer at Wellington Central Hospital. As the Paranormal Unit investigates the disappearance of 19 blood bags from the hospital, they run into Nick in increasingly compromising situations, but, unfortunately, supernatural creatures have tricks that might prove invincible even against Wellington’s finest. The mystery of the blood thief is a straightforward one that, despite not packing many surprises, never fails to entertain.

5. The werewolf (“The She Wolf of Kurimarama Street”)

What could be worse than breaking up a relationship only to find out that your ex has given you the curse of lycanthropy? Well, upon responding to a call of a terrified pizza delivery guy attacked by a dog wearing jeans, Minogue and O’Leary discover that dealing with a newly turned, drunk, oblivious werewolf might just beat any kind of break-up. Sheena (Ana Scotney) isn’t so much the episode’s bad guy, but an annoyed, slightly out of her mind victim of a deceiving man that eventually gets his just desserts. Or maybe she took him back? It’s hard to tell with these creatures of the night. Either way, Scotney plays an amazing werewolf under the influence, and her chemistry with Minogue and O’Leary is undeniable. As a bonus, the episode presents viewers with a series of pictures of adorable dogs wearing not only jeans, but all kinds of outfits.

4. The zombies (“Zombie Cops”)

Charlie Bleakley and Taofi Mose-Tuiloma are the true stars of this season finale playing Officers Donovan and Laupepe, Minogue and O’Leary’s insufferable rivals. The pair is so incredibly annoying that the show’s protagonists even take some time to finally understand that they have fallen victim to a zombie outbreak and aren’t just being themselves. After all, yelling “Brains!” in the police radio would just be so in character for them. The titular zombie cops drive around Wellington using their authority as police officers to attack various citizens, whether they are breaking the law or not. Donovan and Laupepe have some of the funniest scenes of the whole show, and Thomas Sainsbury finally has space to shine as Parker, a constable desperate to join Sergeant Maaka’s Paranormal Unit at all costs. The episode ends with an unexpected turn of events that suggests we may still get to see Donovan and Laupepe making Minogue and O’Leary’s lives miserable sometime in the future.

3. The creepy clowns (“A Normal Night”)

Out of the three mysteries the Paranormal Unit investigates in “A Normal Night”, the attack of the clowns is by far the most absurd and, to be honest, the most spooky. Inspired by the creepy clown sightings of 2016, the episode has Minogue and O’Leary surrounded by clowns of various kinds coming from the side of the road. If at first they seem to be drunks leaving a nearby party, things soon take a turn to the bizarre when a Volkswagen beetle stops in front of the patrol car and starts pumping out clown after clown after clown. The officers decide to take these bozos in, but the clowns are extremely elusive. Just like in real life, the mystery of the creepy clowns in Wellington Paranormal is left unsolved.

2. The farm aliens (“Cop Circles”)

In the show’s version of Invasion of the Body Snatchers, the sparsely populated New Zealand countryside doesn’t offer many options for aliens wishing to assimilate into human society. As a result, Mazza, Buzza, Bazza, and their family all have to share the same farmer (Richard Dey). It’s only when O’Leary, Minogue, and Sergeant Maaka show up to investigate reports of cows on top of trees that new options are added to the pod people’s menu. Out of all the episodes of Season 1, “Cop Circles” is the one that most adheres to traditional horror movie structure. The episode has a distinct dark and dangerous atmosphere that, instead of undermining, only benefits the show’s unique sense of humor. The result is a story that subverts all of the scariest tropes associated with aliens, and a mystery that isn’t 100% solved.

1. The party ghost (“Things That Do the Bump in the Night”)

The 70s are back in full force after Minogue and O’Leary are sent to investigate an empty house that is driving its neighbors mad with incessant parties. In the house, the officers run into puzzling apparitions, like a man with his face covered in cheese and another one trapped under a crochet blanket. All of them died in a party 40 years prior, due to a series of unrelated accidents. But the real problem isn’t death per se, but the party’s host, Raymond St. John (David Fane), a.k.a. “The Party King”, that won't allow his guests to leave even after it’s been made clear that the life of the party is gone. “Things That Do the Bump in the Night” is the first episode to incorporate the documentary crew to the action, which gives it a somewhat chilly found footage vibe. The episode is easily the series’ funniest so far, but it also packs its fair share of scares. Granted, they don’t last long, what with Minogue and O’Leary trying to figure out whether they’re in different astral planes or just in separate bathrooms, but it’s hard not to flinch when a flying crochet blanket is coming in your direction.

