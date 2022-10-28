The following contains spoilers for Wendell & Wild

Wendell & Wild is finally available on Netflix to show why Henry Selick remains unbeatable in the stop-motion game, with a family-friendly dark tale of crime, punishment, and finding your own place in a twisted world. The movie follows protagonist Kat (voiced by Lyric Ross), a thirteen-year-old Goth girl who happens to be a Hell Maiden, destined to summon demons into Earth. Kat has two appointed demons, the titular Wendell (voiced by Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (voiced by Jordan Peele), who dream about coming to the world of the living to pursue their dream of building an amusement park. And if that wasn’t wacky enough, the movie also features a zombie invasion, explores the grim effects of child incarceration, and uses the private prison system as its main villain. Yes, there’s a lot going on in Wendell & Wild, so we are here to go straight to the point and explain precisely what happened at the movie’s ending.

Wendell & Wild’s Plan Explained

When the movie starts, we learn that Wendell and Wild are being held captives by their father, Buffalo Belzer (voiced by Ving Rhames). Belzer is a colossal demon who has an amusement park built over his belly and who uses the attractions to torture human souls for all eternity. Wendell and Wild tried to shake things up and build a park that was actually fun for the visitors, a crime that led them to a life of forced work making Belzer's hair grow, one strand at a time. The brothers still hope to make their dream project real someday, but they are also determined to not mess things up with Belzer even more.

Wendell and Wild’s luck changes once they discover Belzer’s magical cream can do much more than make hair grow. The cream can also raise dead lice and maybe even humans. What’s even better is that a new Hell Maiden emerges on Earth, Kat. So, the demons make a pact with Kat, promising to resuscitate her parents if she summons them to Earth. The girl accepts their terms, which turns out to have undesirable effects. That’s because, once they are summoned, the demon brothers decide to use a fresh body to test the cream and bring Father Bests (voiced by James Hong) back to life.

From Prisoner to Hell Maiden

While Wendell and Wild try to escape their prison, Kat has just been released from hers. When she was still a child, jumping through foster homes after losing her parents in a car accident, Kat pushed a bully from some stairs. While she didn’t mean to harm the boy and reacted to his violent behavior, Kat seriously injured another human being and might even have killed him. So, she gets sentenced to prison, where she grows up to become a bitter teenager, convinced that she’s to blame for her parent’s death. Kat gets a second chance when she’s enlisted in a boarding school in her hometown. The schools need state money to remain open, so they’ve decided to be part of a reintegration project.

During her time at the boarding school, Kat finds out she’s a Hell Maiden. Hoping to get her parents back and erase the mistakes from her past, Kat agrees to damn her soul and summon demons. She also willingly binds her life to Wendell and Wild, believing that to be part of the deal. It seems like Kat is irredeemable, but one of the boarding school teachers, Sister Helly (voiced by Angela Bassett), believes in the girl and teaches her how to own her past. Sister Helly is also a Hell Maiden, but one who decided to use her powers to help the school’s janitor, Manberg (voiced by Igal Naor), trap demons in bottles. So, guided by Sister Helly, Kat confronts her past, accepts she was just a child and doesn’t deserve to suffer from an accident, and above all, severs her bond with Wendell and Wild. And she does that just in time to fight a powerful enemy: the private prison system.

Prison Tycoons are Real Demons

When Father Bests returns to life, he reaches out to his murderers, Imgard (voiced by Maxine Peake) and Lane Klaxon (voiced by David Harewood). Father Bests is willing to do anything to save his school, even making a deal with two flesh-and-bone devils. The Klaxons want to destroy the city to build a huge private prison complex, investing all their energies in creating subhuman conditions to ensure no criminal will ever be rehabilitated. So, Father Bests introduces them to Wendell and Wild in exchange for the Klaxons funding his school.

All Wendell and Wild want is money to build their themed park. This means they are eager to help the Klaxons to raise the city council’s old members from their graves. These dead members vote in favor of the private prison construction, and the Klaxons gain the legal right to move forward with their evil (and very realistic) plan. As for Father Bests' compensation, he learns the Klaxons intend to overflood the school with teenagers fresh out of prison and develop an educational plan to ensure they can never become better people. This way, the school will always be feeding the private prison with fresh bodies. Wendell and Wild are also tricked by the Klaxons, as all the money they get is from a private currency that’s only worth spending in Klaxon companies. Everyone is enraged at the Klaxons, but before they can take the prison tycoons down, they must deal with an unexpected visit from Hell.

Family Comes First

When Belzer realizes his two sons are gone, he comes to Earth to track them down. Belzer threatens to destroy everyone in his way but has a change of heart due to Raúl’s art project (voiced by Sam Zelaya). Raúl designed an illustration of a mother protecting her children from a two-headed creature and painted every part of the image on the roofs of the city’s abandoned houses. When the morning sun shines and reveals the image, Belzer gets emotional with the image, confessing that he has not been a good father. However, as we learn, Belzer being too harsh with Wendell and Wild comes from his fear of losing more family members, as dozens of his children got lost after coming to Earth.

All the demons Manberg imprisoned are actually Belzer’s offspring. So, once the janitor agrees to release them, Belzer decides to take everyone back to Hell. He also agrees to let Wendell and Wild redesign a new amusement park, giving the demon family a happy ending. Unfortunately, Belzer reveals his magic cream is only temporary, and soon all the dead corpses raised by its power will return to being dead. So Kat will once more have to watch her parents die.

Before their final goodbyes, the extended family joins forces to stop the Klaxon bulldozers from destroying the city. Meanwhile, Kat also gives Raúl the remaining hair cream to wake the workers from her father's old beer factory. Everyone is sure the Klaxons lit the factory on fire, killing the entire workforce as a way to force the city to sell its land to the prison business. And with a few witnesses returning from the grave, they can finally arrest the Klaxons.

The bulldozers are stopped, the Klaxons are arrested, and Kat finds a new purpose in life. She remains in the boarding school by choice to greet other teenagers who got lost in the prison system to find a new home. Kat’s family beer factory gets rebuilt and reactivated, injecting new life into the town. Little by little, people start coming back home, and the threat of a private prison is over. Finally, once she learns how to control her Hell Maiden powers, Kat discovers she can see the future, an ability she uses to do good with her life. Kat cannot reunite with her parents, but Wendell & Wild gives her some closure and a happy ending after all.

Wendell & Wild is available now on Netflix.