Netflix has released a new peek into the world of their latest animated film, Wendell & Wild, promising audiences that “something is creeping by the fire''. The new teaser, released just in time for the holidays, sees a pair of stop-motion skeletons raising their glasses and dancing to some spooky music inside the boombox owned by Kat, the film's lead. Meanwhile, on the outside of the cyclops speaker, we are treated to a punk rock version of holiday classic Deck the Halls.

While the teaser doesn't give much away, it is one of audiences' first looks at the musical world of the Netflix film, set to release sometime in 2022. The new clip shows audiences the boombox surrounded by two empty twin beds as it blasts the holiday favorite, in a room that looks to be breathing and taking on a life of its own. Inside the stereo, the tall, lanky, skeletons dance around a nautical themed room by a fireplace. One wears a suit complete with a top hat, and the other dresses to fit the room’s theme in a captain's outfit.

The end of the teaser also invites viewers to checkout katsboombox.com, a URL that leads to a YouTube channel for the film, featuring compilation playlists introducing Kat, Wendell, and Wild, and an addition playlist titled "Free Radio Beats to Chill/Summon Demons To", featuring a host of punk music, including tunes from artists like Sate, Big Joanie, Nafets, Bad Brains, and Death.

RELATED: 'Wendell & Wild' Teaser Introduces the Punk Rock Protagonist of Jordan Peele and Henry Selick’s Animated FilmWendell & Wild centers around a punk-rock teenager, Kat, who comes complete with electrifying green hair and facial piercings and keeps her boombox close to her at all times. Inside of Kat’s stereo, two wily demon brothers named Wendell and Wild (Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele, respectively) have taken up residency. In the film, Kat will be joined by another teen, Raoul, and an evil dueling nun, Sister Helly, as the trio attempts to drive the ghouls out of Kat’s prized possession and take them down once and for all.

Wendell & Wild comes from the creative mind of Henry Selick, known for his iconic stop-motion pieces, including The Nightmare Before Christmas, James and the Giant Peach, and Coraline. Wendell & Wild will mark a comeback for the director and animator who took a break from feature length film making after Coraline blew audiences away in 2009. Selick co-wrote the feature alongside Key, Peele, and Clay McLeod Chapman.

Check out the full teaser below:

