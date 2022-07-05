We’re being treated to another look at the clever and cunning titular stop-motion demon bros from Wendell & Wild today, courtesy of Empire. Voiced by Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele respectively, the photo reveals the two as they always are — up to no good. Why do we think that? The looks on their faces tell us that a scheme is afoot, with Wendell smiling maniacally with his head tilted back and hands in the air, perhaps ready to bust out of their underworld prison and make a break for it. Meanwhile, Wild looks ready to go along with whatever plan Wendell’s brain is conjuring. With a smirk on his face, the other half of the dastardly duo looks like he’s in for whatever crazy concoction Wendell’s dreaming up, just as long as it means getting out of hell and onto the next party!

Did we mention that for the film’s two antagonists, hell is a boombox? That’s right, Wendell & Wild centers around the two siblings as they attempt to make a break for it from their eternal confines — a boombox belonging to a goth teenager named Kat (Lyric Ross). But setting themselves free is just their first step, as they would then need to face down the biggest threat of them all, a demon fighting nun named Sister Helly (Angela Bassett). By befriending Kat and her classmate, Raul (Sam Zelaya), the brothers might just have the extra push it’ll take to get them back into the land of the living with parties as far as the eye can see.

The animated flick comes to us from the minds of Key and Peele, who co-penned the screenplay with Clay McLeod Chapman. Together, the trio teamed up with the master of stop-motion filmmaking Henry Selick, who’s returning from over a decade of time off to make his big comeback with the Netflix project. We’ve been treated to a few first look clips and teasers, and the feature is setting itself up to deliver all the things we expect from the man behind classic hits including The Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline. It will also be a reunion for Key and Peele who, after working side by side for several years, have been more focused on their solo projects as of late. It’ll be great to see the duo back together again, playing another soon to be infamous pair.

Wendell & Wild will also feature the vocal talents of James Hong, Tamara Smart, Natalie Martinez, Tantoo Cardinal, Igal Naor, Gary Gatewood, Gabrielle Dennis, David Harewood, Maxine Peake, Ramona Young, Seema Virdi, and Ving Rhames. We’re expecting to see the stop-motion production drop on Netflix at some point in October 2022. Stay tuned to Collider for more information. Check out the film's trailer below.