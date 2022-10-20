When fiendishly talented filmmakers work together to make a movie, it becomes more than a movie, it’s alchemy. Henry Selick, the stop-motion genius behind The Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline, joins Jordan Peele, the horror master behind Get Out, to bring an overabundance of tricks and treats this Halloween with Wendell and Wild, the wickedly hilarious and visually spectacular stop-motion animated film coming to Netflix this Halloween. As if these two geniuses aren’t enough, Wendell and Wild reunites Peele with his longtime collaborator Keegan-Michael Key (Keanu), with the two voicing the titular demon brothers trying to get out of hell by making a deal with Kat Elliot, an orphaned teenage girl living in a hell of her own. Their offer? Release them into the mortal world by becoming their hellmaiden, and they’ll bring her dead parents back to life.

There is nothing that Kat (voiced by Lyric Ross) wants more. As a child, she witnesses her parents die in a tragic accident, forcing her to live in group home after group home until she ends up in a boarding school in her hometown — now in danger of being sold and turned into a lucrative prison. Personal demons. Actual demons from hell. Corporate monsters on earth. It’s almost too much hell for anyone to bear. Except that Kat is a rebel punk and powerful hellmaiden with green afro puffs, nose and eyebrow piercings, black platform boots, a plaid skirt stitched with clothes pins, and a huge boombox blasting punk music in school. “My demons, my problem,” Kat confidently says. She’s got Wendell and Wild, yes. But also, she’s got herself.

Apart from the leading trio, Wendell and Wild also features Ving Rhames (Pulp Fiction) as Buffalo Belzer, Angela Bassett (Black Panther) as Sister Helley, James Hong (Kung Fu Panda) as Father Bests, Sam Zelaya as Raul, Tamara Smart (A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting) as Siobhan, Ramona Young as Sweetie, Seema Virdi as Sloane, and Michele Mariana as Sister Daley. Wendell and Wild is directed by the legendary Henry Selick, who co-wrote the script along with Peele. The producers are Henry Selick, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jordan Peele, and Win Rosenfeld. Here's how you can watch the movie.

When Will Wendell and Wild Be Released?

More than a decade after Henry Selick’s last film Coraline, his new stop-motion movie Wendell and Wild will be released to the public on October 21, 2022. Audiences who can’t wait to watch Wendell and Wild can enjoy listening to the punk music blasting from Kat’s boombox by dropping in on the official YouTube channel “Kat’s Punk Playlist” featuring tracks by Sate, Big Joanie, Nafets, Bad Brains, Death, and more. As for where you can watch the movie, read on for those details.

Is Wendell and Wild Streaming Online?

Yes, Wendell and Wild will be coming out on Netflix on October 28, 2022. You won't be able to stream it on any other service so if you are planning on watching the film at home, you'll need a subscription. Netflix subscription plans currently start at $9.99 per month for the Basic plan. Starting November 2022, the streamer will also be introducing an ad-supported plan costing $6.99 per month.

Is Wendell and Wild Coming to Movie Theaters?

Considering it's a Netflix movie, you might think Wendell and Wild would have an exclusive streaming release. This isn't the case though as the film will also play in select theaters starting October 21, 2022. So if you want to see all the hellish goodness of the movie on the big screen, do check your local theater to see if it's available.

How Is the Critical Reception to Wendell and Wild?

At the moment, Wendell and Wild has a 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and 71% on Metacritic, indicating positive reviews. Collider's Chase Hutchinson gave the movie an A- rating, calling it a "spectacular stop-motion vision". Read on for an excerpt from the review or check out the full article here.

While not nearly as frightening as Coraline, it still is overflowing with ghosts and ghouls galore that are all beautifully realized. There are even some magnificent musical sequences that prove to be standouts. They make use of both Kat’s taste in music that she has clung to as a way of staying connected with her parents and one particular song about raising the dead that is a real joy. Just as the story is centered around bringing the dead to life, its use of stop-motion is itself a form of magic. In a year that is an embarrassment of stop-motion riches from the recent Mad God to the upcoming Pinocchio, also getting a release from Netflix, Wendell & Wild still is nothing short of wonderful to behold.

More Movies Like Wendell and Wild That You Can Watch Right Now

Get ready for the Halloween-on-steroids, rollercoaster ride that is Wendell and Wild by watching these movies made by its creators Henry Selick and Jordan Peele:

Coraline (2009): This beautifully rendered nightmare fuel is Henry Selick’s most recent stop-motion animated film and it’s based on the novella by another fantasy-horror legend, Neil Gaiman. Coraline (Dakota Fanning) is an 11-year-old girl with attitude who ends up in an alternate world where her preoccupied parents have been replaced by creepy doubles with black buttons sewn over their eyes. At first thrilled by the cheer and constant attention of her Other Mother and Other Father, Coraline discovers the dark secrets of this other world and must return to her real home before she gets buttons sewn into her own eyes.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993): Selick brings to life a wildly imaginative world called Halloweentown, the place in charge of all Halloween preparations where a skeleton man named Jack Skellington lives. Ambitious and longing for something better, Jack finds the perfect opportunity for reinvention when he discovers another town in charge of the jollier and more high-profile holiday that is Christmas. Jack hatches a diabolical plan to kidnap and replace Santa, the role of a lifetime for which he is totally and hilariously unfit. Renowned auteur Tim Burton invented the story and characters for this Halloween/Christmas classic.

Get Out (2017): Peele’s groundbreaking feature directorial debut established his unique blend of social commentary and horror. In this racially-charged film, a young black man (Daniel Kaluuya) meets the parents of his white girlfriend and slowly realizes that her seemingly warm and friendly family has sinister plans from which he must get out. Fans of Peele can expect Wendell and Wild to be in keeping with Peele’s brand, tackling true-life horrors as well as the real monsters living among us.