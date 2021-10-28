It looks like there's something new and spooky to keep an eye out for, as Netflix has dropped a new teaser trailer for their forthcoming animated project, Wendell and Wild. The trailer gives a brief glimpse into the dynamic between the two titular characters, showing the pair of demons hanging out in an ocular boom-box, working through a Sisyphean cycle of killing and reanimating a small and wobbly critter, much to their amusement. The announcement also includes a link to Kat's boombox, a YouTube Livestream playing an eclectic, and creepy collection of music that will get you pumped up for the film.

Wendell and Wild stars the Key and Peele duo Jordan Peele (Wendell) and Keegan-Michael Key (Wild) who voice the title pair. The film is directed by Henry Selick, the director of many fantastic animated films such as Laika's Coraline and The Nightmare Before Christmas. The film was written by Key, Peele, and Selick, as well as Clay McLeod Chapman. Bruno Coulais, who has worked with Selick on Coraline, composed the film's music.

Not much has been revealed about the film's plot, but as Collider has previously reported, the story will focus on the demon brothers Wendell and Wild as they face off against Sister Helly, a demon-fighting nun, and her two followers, Kat and Raoul. As seen in the recently released teaser, the film will follow Selick's signature stop-motion animation style with its creepy edge that feels absolutely appropriate for Halloween.

Wendell and Wild has had a long and winding road to release. Originally announced in 2015, the project was picked up by Netflix in 2018 and was set to have a 2021 release date. However, based on the announcement made today by Netflix, Wendell And Wild will now be released in 2022. Check out the first teaser trailer for Wendell and Wild below.

