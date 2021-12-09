Netflix took to Twitter to post a snippet of Henry Selick’s upcoming stop-motion film, Wendell & Wild. The film, which was co-written by Selick, Jordan Peele, Keegan-Michael Key, and Clay McLeod Chapman, will debut on the streaming platform at an undisclosed time in 2022. The clip takes us into the world of the film’s main character, teenager Kat, as she blasts the sounds of punk rock from her boombox towards the back of the head of an unknown character who is huddled under a notebook.

Kat’s aquamarine hair and piercings give us an idea that this leading lady will be a punk chick, who is into only the coolest and most edgy of underground hits. The tweet includes a link that will take you to Kat’s playlist, “Free Radio Beats To Chill/Summon Demons To” which features music from artists such as Sate, Big Joanie, Nafets, Bad Brains, Death, and more.

The film will find former Key & Peele co-stars, Key and Peele, to voice two trickster demon brothers, Wendell and Wild, who will be put to the test as they clash against the demon decimating nun, Sister Helly, and her aids, punk-rock, goth teenagers, Kat and Raoul.

Selik is a well-known name in the world of stop motion and animation, having directed fan-favorite hits such as The Nightmare Before Christmas, James and the Giant Peach, and Coraline. Wendell & Wild will serve as the creator’s return back to feature-making since taking a hiatus after Coraline came out in 2009.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: ‘Wendell & Wild’ Teaser Trailer Stars Jordan Peele and Keegan Michael-Key as a Pair of Demon Brothers in Stop-Motion Animated Film

Meanwhile, Peele is no stranger to the horror genre. The writer, actor, director, producer quadruple threat has made an even bigger name for himself in the past few years with his directorial hits, Get Out, Us (in which he also starred), and upcoming 2022 horror flick, Nope, in which he has written, directed, and produced. He also has production credits for the remake of the horror film, Candyman, which came out earlier this year and starred Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Key has been sticking to the world of comedy, most recently starring in the Apple TV+ hit musical series, Schmigadoon!, opposite Cecily Strong. He has also been announced to be lending his vocal talents as the character of Toad in a yet-to-be-named, upcoming, animated Mario film that will star Chris Pratt and Charlie Day as the iconic brotherly duo.

While not much else is known about the film’s plot or when in 2022 we can expect it to hit the streaming service, you can count on Collider to bring you any and all updates. Check out the full tweet and clip below, and definitely check out Kat's playlist via the link.

Jordan Peele's ‘Nope’: Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far About the Mysterious New Horror Movie The 'Get Out' mastermind is back and more secretive than ever!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email