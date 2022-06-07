Wendell and Wild is the upcoming stop-motion film for Netflix, and we just got our first sneak peek of the film! Written by Jordan Peele, Keegan-Michael Key, and Clay McLeod Chapman, the movie features both Peele and Key as the demon brothers Wendell and Wild who are fighting back against Sister Helly (voiced by Angela Bassett). Other cast includes Tamara Smart as Siobhan, Lyric Ross as Kat, James Hong as Father Bests, Sam Zelaya as Raul, and Ving Rhames as Buffalo Belzer.

The film is described as "two scheming demon brothers, Wendell and Wild, must face their arch-nemesis, the demon-dusting nun Sister Helly, and her two acolytes, the goth teens Kat and Raul. However, Raul cannot see them, so Kat helps Wendell and Wild to help him." So...a twisted new story from Peele, Key, and Chapman? We're in.

Directed by Henry Selick, the film is a fun return to claymation, something we haven't seen much in the last few years (there have been a few movies to still do claymation, but the last real boom of the format was in 2015). And with the sneak peek that we got to see, it seems like a wonderfully weird and fun journey to go on with both Peele and Key as the leads.

In the sneak peek, we get to meet Kat as she is trying to break into an office, seeing a drawer lighting up in her path. With eerie music and an overwhelming sense of something going array near her, the sneak peek ends with Kat saying "Bearzbub" (which seems like a play on the other name for the devil known as "Beelzebub". But the sneak peek was the perfect amount of tease to get all of us excited for what Wendell and Wild have in store for us.

Which isn't that surprising given that it's a Key, Peele, and Chapman adventure. We know where Key and Peele are involved, we're going to have a good time and with them voicing both Wendell and Wild, it's going to be a movie we won't want to miss. But getting to meet Kat in this teaser and see her on her own adventure sets the tone for the movie as a whole and has us excited for what the movie is going to bring us. Demons having to face off against a badass nun played by Bassett? What isn't to love about Wendell and Wild?

Check out the sneak peek below: