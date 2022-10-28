The following contains spoilers for Wendell & WildWendell & Wild is out now on Netflix, allowing everyone to enjoy Henry Selick's brilliant return to stop-motion animation. However, people hoping to find a creepy tale of hellish creatures might be surprised to realize the movie's main villains are actually not supernatural. Yes, Wendell & Wild tells the story of Kat (voiced by Lyric Ross), a young Hell Maiden whose fate is bound to two demons, Wendell (voiced by Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (voiced by Jordan Peele). However, Selick's latest film explores the grim reality of private prisons, exposing how this business model has nothing to do with lowering crime rates.

Wendell & Wild's Main Characters Are Prisoners...

In Wendell & Wild, Kat is a 13-years-old gothic girl who's always involved with trouble. Kat's behavior, however, is explained by the girl's tragic story. Kat lost her parents in a car accident when she was only six. As if the experience wasn't traumatic enough, the accident happens because Kat bites a candy apple infested with worms, screams, and leads his father to lose control over the car. Because of that, Kat blames herself for her parent's death.

It's clear that Kat was a child that needed adequate support to get over her trauma. Instead, she's sent to an overcrowded foster home that keeps accepting more children in exchange for government checks. Kat is all alone and unprotected. So, when she keeps getting bullied at school, she just snaps and pushes a kid from the top of some stairs. Wendell & Wild suggests the kid might have died after Kat's attack because the girl is judged as an adult and locked into prison. However, instead of working for Kat's rehabilitation, the institution just cages her like an animal, deprived of basic human rights. It is no wonder Kat grows to be so angry and defensive.

Kat's story is paralleled by that of her demons. Wendell and Wild also begin the movie locked in a prison in Hell, the body of their father, Buffalo Belzer (voiced by Ving Rhames). Belzer punishes his sons because they try to reform the amusement park the huge demon uses to torture souls. However, as the movie's ending reveals, Belzer keeps Wendell and Wild locked because he fears they might go to Earth and be lost forever, just like their siblings. Prison is the only form of protection Belzer can think of, as if locking people away without any kind of support would make them more obedient.

Belzer learns his error and invites his sons back to Hell as free people, allowing them to work on their amusement park project. And by focusing their creative energy on building something, the two demons no longer threaten humans with destruction. And if that wasn't enough to explain Selick's opinion of the prison system, the movie's actual villain leaves no room for doubt.

...And Their Enemy Is a Rigged System

While Wendell and Wild are teased to be villains, they actually become allies to Kat in her fight against Imgard (voiced by Maxine Peake) and Lane Klaxon (voiced by David Harewood), a couple of millionaires who want to destroy the city and build a huge private prison in its place, with the approval of the governor. Their plan is to build a prison with tiny cells so that they can fit more inmates. And if they cut costs and don't offer support, they are sure the prisoner will remain angry and lost, most likely returning to a life of crime and returning to prison. Finally, the couple also intends to invest in a "Second Chance" program through which they will crowd Kat's school with teenagers exiting incarceration, not giving the school personnel the means to deal with the rebellious youth. That way, there can be no recovery, and these young people will become inmates in their prison in no time.

While the Klaxon plan might sound cartoonish, it actually reflects the logic behind real-world private prisons. A private prison is a business through which an investor builds a facility and oversees its functioning. The owners of private prisons make money by taking in inmates and getting paid by the government for each person they receive in the facility. So, the more inmates a private prison gets, the more money it makes. And the less it takes care of the prisoners, the cheaper it is to maintain the institution. The side effect is that prisoners who are mistreated are most likely to commit new crimes once they end their sentence. So, in the name of profit, a private prison actually helps to keep crime rates high.

The goal of a prison should be more than punishing people. By giving criminals adequate support, prisons can allow inmates to become productive members of society, which benefits everyone. The focus of the penal system should be to prevent crime, not to influence it. But that's not what happens in private prisons. By making the Klaxon couple the Wendell & Wild's main villains, Selick does more than shatter expectations. He sends a clear message about how reintegration should be the goal of any penal system and how private prisons actually profit from increasing crime rates. In the end, the real danger comes from Earth, not from Hell, as even demons can be redeemed given adequate support.