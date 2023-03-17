The Goldbergs might be ending soon, but Wendi McLendon-Covey isn't done with sitcoms just yet. According to Deadline, the comedic actress has signed on to headline a comedy pilot for a medical drama mockumentary titled St. Denis Medical.

Set in modern times in contrast to The Goldbergs, the series will see McLendon-Covey transform from the 80s retro mom outfits she's been sporting from 2013 into scrubs and lab coats. She will lead the show as Joyce, a former oncological surgeon who now leads the titular hospital as its Executive Director. Joyce has a huge responsibility on her shoulders as St. Denis Medical is facing several administrative problems from poor funding to under-staffing. Joyce is however determined to make things work at the Oregon-based hospital and must find a way to lead her team to navigate these challenges all while striving to keep herself and everyone else sane. If there's anyone that knows a thing or two about taking the lead in chaotic situations, it's definitely Beverly Goldberg.

McLendon-Covey who has over the years maintained equal activity levels on both the small and big screen is best known for her long-running role as Beverly Goldberg on The Goldbergs. The role has earned her two nominations for Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series. Prior to The Goldbergs, McLendon-Covey featured in Reno 911!​​, Lovespring International, and Rules of Engagement. Some of her best known films include The Bridesmaids, What to Expect When You're Expecting, The Single Moms Club, and What Men Want. She will next be seen alongside Owen Wilson in Paint and Sick Girl.

Image via ABC

A Team of Sitcom Greats Is Behind St. Denis Medical

St. Denis Medical will reunite the trio of Justin Spitzer, Eric Ledgin and Ruben Fleischer who worked together on the NBC sitcom, Superstore . The critically-acclaimed show recently concluded with Season 6 and is now available to stream across Netflix, Hulu, and Peacock. Spitzer and Fleischer who wrote the script for Superstore will also be penning the script for St. Denis Medical. The duo is also behind another hugely popular sitcom, American Auto which recently premiered its second season. Fleischer who directed Superstore will handle the same responsibility for St. Denis Medical. Spitzer, Ledgin, and Fleischer have shown themselves to be comedic maestros, add that to the fantastic comedic chops of McLendon-Covey, and it's easy to see how St. Denis Medical can work. St Denis Medical's executive producers include Ledgin, Spitzer, and Simon Heuer.

While we wait for what will potentially be McLendon-Covey's next major small screen project, you can check her out in the comedy Paint set to hit theaters next month. Check out the trailer below: