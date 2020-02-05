‘Wendy’: Watch 12-Year-Old Devin France Drop Some Serious Horror Movie Knowledge

–

Beasts of the Southern Wild was one of my favorite films of 2012. Benh Zeitlin’s feature debut also went on to score two Oscar nominations, one for Best Achievement in Directing and another for Best Adapted Screenplay. One might think that kind of success would tee Zeitlin up to turnaround another feature fast, but his second feature film is only beginning its run on the festival circuit now, and that’s exactly how Zeitlin wanted it.

A spin on J.M. Barrie’s Peter Pan, Wendy stars Devin France as the title character. One night, Wendy and her brothers are whisked away by Peter and taken to an island where there are no adults and no one ages. The adventure and freedom is a delight at first, but eventually Wendy starts to long for home and it’s that love for her family that becomes a major asset when something threatens her brothers and the other children on the island.

While in Park City for Wendy’s Sundance Film Festival world premiere, Zeitlin and France visited the Collider Studio at the Kia Supper Suite for a quick chat about why the movie took so long to complete, what it is about this rendition of the Peter Pan story that makes it stand out and also – my personal favorite part of the conversation – France’s love of horror movies. Check out the full chat for yourself in the video interview at the top of this article. Also, in case you missed it, click here to read Matt Goldberg’s review of the film.

Finally, I’d like to give special thanks to our Collider Studio Presenting Partner, the Kia Telluride SUV, the 2020 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year. Additional thanks to support sponsors Glenfiddich Scotch, Peroni Beer, Marbl Toronto, mou footwear, ic! berlin sunglasses and clothing lines, Laundry by Sheli Segal and Orginal Penguin.

Devin France and Benh Zeitlin: