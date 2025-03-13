Former talk show host Wendy Williams now wants to call the shots, as The U.S. Sun reports that she is fighting for the right to hire a new lawyer. Williams is looking to add more to her legal team for her conservatorship battle, as she still wants her current lawyer on her side. Because of her conservatorship and guardianship, Williams will have to make the request in a hearing.

Williams has been under a strict conservatorship and guardianship for nearly three years in 2022, a year before Williams’ devastating diagnosis of primary progressive aphasia and dementia. Sabrina Morrissey is currently in charge of Williams’ guardianship, and also has a legal team. Sadatu Salami is Williams’ guardianship attorney after she previously fired Linda Redlisky for allegedly failing to file the paperwork to end the guardianship, which is a task that Salami took upon instead. Salami has been representing Williams since the beginning of the guardianship.

An insider shared, "There will be a Lincoln hearing to determine if Wendy is mentally capable of hiring her own attorney.” The insider also added that the judge will still have to approve the selection of the attorney. Other reports alleged that Joe Tacopina, a high-powered attorney who has previously represented public figures such as the late Michael Jackson, Meek Mill, and recently A$AP Rocky. However, the insider claimed that Williams had decided to look elsewhere.

Wendy Williams’ Legal Fight Continued After Her Hospital Admission