Fans have been concerned for Wendy Williams, and she received good news despite her conservatorship woes. The former host of The Wendy Williams Show was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and primary progressive aphasia. It has forced the talk show superstar into a conversatorship. Williams was put on a conversatorship back in 2022 when she reportedly lost all her money. Wells Fargo and Williams began going back and forth after she asked for a look into her bank statements when she questioned some things her financial advisor did. Now, she is stuck in a battle. Williams did have success with her conversatorship by getting permission to go to her father's birthday.

After a viral interview with The Breakfast Club showed Williams tearfully talking about her father, who is turning 94, a judge ruled that Williams is allowed to go to Miami for the celebration. That same judge did also say that Williams is no longer allowed to speak to the media, per TMZ. Williams has been confined to a studio apartment in an assisted living situation and will return to her confinement when she returns to New York City after the celebration in Miami.

Even Don Lemon Is On Wendy Williams' Side