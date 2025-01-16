Wendy Williams is speaking out about her conservationism. In one of her first interviews in years, she was quite vocal about her court-ordered conservatorship, comparing it to feeling like she's in prison. Calling into The Breakfast Club, Williams stood firm about her mental state and her feelings behind being in the care facility she's currently in. She said, "I am not cognitively impaired, you know what I’m saying? But I feel like I’m in prison.”

Host Charlamagne Tha God followed up by bringing up reports that she was cognitively impaired and incapacitated, the former The Wendy Williams Show host shot back. "Do I seem that way, God dammit?" she said. "Who I naturally am, is who I naturally am, you know what I'm saying?" she continued. Wendy Williams was the subject of a recent Lifetime documentary series, Where is Wendy Williams? The series followed Williams after the cancelation of her talk show and through her time being placed under a guardianship.

Since 2022, Williams has been under a court-ordered guardianship of Sabrina Morrissey. Early that year, it was reported that Williams would be unable to return to her long-running talk show, yet months later, Williams was admitted into a "wellness facility" with the hopes of making a comeback. It never happened as her care team reported that Williams was suffering from dementia and aphasia.

When the Lifetime documentary came out, Morrissey sued the network with allegations that the series was made without a valid contract. She continued to allege that her aunt was incapable of consenting to being filmed. She was then countersued, alleging her lawsuit was brought as it would question her ability as a conservator. Now, Williams revealed on the breakfast show that it was Morrissey who wanted to do the docuseries. "What do I think about being abused? Listen, look, this system is broken. This system that I’m in. This system has falsified a lot.”

Williams' niece, Alex, called into the show to backup her aunt's claims. "This does not match an incapacitated person. And that’s why we say she’s in a luxury prison because she is being held, and she is being punished for whatever reason that other people are coming up with as to why she has to be kept in this position," she stated. She also acknowledged that her aunt would likely experience retaliation following the appearance on The Breakfast Club. Where Is Wendy Williams? is available to stream via Philo.

Where Is Wendy Williams? Cameras follow Wendy Williams' attempt at a career comeback after her hit show's sudden cancellation as she confronts health and personal issues. Release Date February 24, 2024 Cast Wendy Williams , Kevin Hunter Jr. , Alex Finnie , Will Selby , Travis Finnie , Shawn Zanotti , Tommy Williams , Thomas Williams Main Genre Documentary Seasons 1 Character(s) Self Producers Erica Hanson , Wendy Williams , Brie Miranda Bryant , Tara Long Network Lifetime Expand

