The Big Picture Producers were concerned about Wendy Williams' living conditions during filming, noticing that she was allegedly living alone without food.

Producers were unaware of Williams' dementia diagnosis while filming and tried to reconnect her with her family for support.

Despite legal battles and backlash, Williams and her son wanted the documentary released, with potential new episodes in the future.

The Where Is Wendy Williams? docuseries chronicled her health struggles. The controversial series also exposed her dementia diagnosis, calling into question whether the docuseries should have aired for public consumption. Producers of the series have stood by their decision to air the program. Now, producers Mark Ford and Erica Hanson are speaking out about what they were most concerned about during filming.

During a panel discussion in Hollywood, Ford and Hanson talked about Williams' living conditions. "Towards the end of the documentary, [we] were very, very worried and saying to her management, who was the only other person that was coming into her apartment on a daily basis, ‘Something has to be done to help her, this is getting very dire and scary,'" Ford said. They noted Williams didn't have food in her fridge and worried about her living alone.

Ford did also state that producers were unaware of her diagnosis while they were working on the show. "The deeper we got into it, we didn’t want to let go of Wendy until we got her back in touch with her family. Because we felt that at a certain point that’s who’s going to be there for her to care for her.” Ford also said that Williams' legal guardian Sabrina Morrissey, was “not responding to any kind of calls for help.”

Where Is Wendy Williams? Cameras follow Wendy Williams' attempt at a career comeback after her hit show's sudden cancellation as she confronts health and personal issues. Release Date February 24, 2024 Cast Wendy Williams , Kevin Hunter Jr. , Alex Finnie , Will Selby , Travis Finnie , Shawn Zanotti , Tommy Williams , Thomas Williams Main Genre Documentary Seasons 1

Wendy Williams' Guardian Didn't Want the Docuseries Released

The series itself was something that Williams and her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., reportedly wanted people to see, along with her family, to expose what had been going on with her court-appointed guardianship. Morrisey did not respond to producers, but she filed a lawsuit in an attempt to stop the series from airing.

Related Wendy Williams' Publicist Is Looking For Her Own Fame Shawn Zanotti has worked her way into becoming Wendy Williams publicist, but she’s acting more like an enabler of Wendy’s alcoholism.

The suit said that the Lifetime series “shamelessly exploits [Williams] and portrays her in an extremely demeaning and undignified manner.” Ultimately, the show did air with new episodes possibly coming later on.

Where Is Wendy Williams? can be streamed on Lifetime.

Watch On Lifetime