Wendy Williams' health has been a major concern for fans, but she is seemingly doing well. The former host of The Wendy Williams Show was labeled as "permanently incapacitated" by her caretaker according to TMZ. Now, the host was photographed out and about for her son's graduation from Florida International University. Riding around Miami on a motorized scooter, Williams was smiling and looked proud of her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., as he graduated. Williams has been diagnosed with dementia and is under supervision. She had limited mobility and was officially diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.

The pictures show Williams wearing a black dress and getting emotional seeing her son get his diploma. It is the first time in a while that fans have seen her out and about, and these images are drastically different from the painting that her caretaker was putting out into the world. Fans had previously watched as Williams' health declined on the show and were worried about her. Seeing her out and about gives fans a look into how she is actually handling her situation. She did not speak to any press at the event, and there were only a few pictures of her going into the celebration and then at the ceremony.

Seeing Williams in public and smiling is a stark difference from what her guardian told people was happening with Williams. Sabrina Morrissey, Williams' legal guardian and counsel, said about Williams' condition: “[Williams is] an acclaimed entertainer who, tragically, has been afflicted by early-onset dementia and, as a result, has become cognitively impaired and permanently incapacitated."

'Where Is Wendy Williams?' Is Still an Issue

Image via Lifetime

The pictures come after Williams had been fighting a docuseries coming out that her team dubbed "exploitative." Called Where Is Wendy Williams?, the series resulted in Morrissey going back and forth with the filmmakers. Earlier this year, Morrissey filed claims against the docuseries that claimed that Williams could not give consent to the series. She claimed that Where Is Wendy Williams? "shamelessly exploits [Williams] and portrays her in an extremely demeaning and undignified manner." The document went on to claim that the docuseries was an attack on Williams and her condition and not done in good faith. "This blatant exploitation of a vulnerable woman with a serious medical condition who is beloved by millions within and outside of African American community is disgusting, and it cannot be allowed," the document read.

You can see Williams on old episodes of The Wendy Williams Show.

Your changes have been saved Where Is Wendy Williams? Cameras follow Wendy Williams' attempt at a career comeback after her hit show's sudden cancellation as she confronts health and personal issues. Release Date February 24, 2024 Cast Wendy Williams , Kevin Hunter Jr. , Alex Finnie , Will Selby , Travis Finnie , Shawn Zanotti , Tommy Williams , Thomas Williams Seasons 1 Character(s) Self Producers Erica Hanson , Wendy Williams , Brie Miranda Bryant , Tara Long YouTube Trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aNe7tF7Q48I Network Lifetime Expand

Stream on Philo