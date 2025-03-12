After being in the public eye for most of her life, the public eye is keeping a close watch on Wendy Williams. As originally reported by PEOPLE on Monday, Wendy Williams was removed from her assisted living facility and brought to the hospital. Authorities were sent to the facility where the talk show host was at in order to conduct a welfare check. According to a spokesperson for the New York Police Department, she was then "escorted out of the building, and EMS transported her in an ambulance to a local hospital 'for evaluation.'” The incident may have stemmed from Williams dropping a note out of her window that morning reading, "Help! Wendy!!" according to reporting from the New York Post.

Since May 2022, Wendy Williams has been living under a legal guardianship via her court-appointed guardian, Sabrina Morrissey. Morrissey has outright claimed that The Wendy Williams Show host is "cognitively impaired, permanently disabled and legally incapacitated." Williams has continued to fight against these claims as she continues to endure a legal battle in hopes of ending her conservatorship. Page Six has now reported that Adult Protective Services is investigating the situation as "elder abuse."

Wendy Williams Continues To Speak Out